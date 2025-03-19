Warner Robins and Ed Farm Celebrate Grand Opening of InnoLab

"The InnoLab is Ed Farm's first community space. It represents a bold vision to transform a physical community asset into a re-imagined digital learning center and access point for residents' continued education," said President of Ed Farm Waymond Jackson. Post this

The InnoLab is a 4,700-square-foot indoor space with an additional 2,000-square-foot outdoor area, developed in collaboration with the City of Warner Robins, Apple, and Ed Farm. This facility is designed to provide residents with access to cutting-edge technology including Apple products, as well as creative tools and educational programming that foster innovation and career readiness.

Features and Technology

The InnoLab includes a variety of advanced learning spaces and resources, including:

Video and photography labs

Audio and music production labs with professional podcasting equipment

Fabrication labs and makerspaces featuring 3D printers and Cricut machines

Mixed reality spaces with augmented and virtual reality technology

Apple technology suite, including Mac, iPad, and Vision Pro

e-Sports technology and gaming stations

Learning and focus areas

Innovation Library featuring a curated book collection

Planned Programming

The InnoLab offers a range of educational programs designed to prepare residents for success in technology-driven careers, including:

Pathways to Tech – A year-long fellowship providing adult learners with digital skills training, career coaching, and exposure to technology career pathways.

Pathways to Tech Academy – A high school program equipping students with essential technology skills, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

Code Clubs & Camps – Hands-on programs introducing K-12 students to coding and programming through Apple's Swift coding language.

Student Fellows – An initiative for elementary and middle school students that focuses on challenge-based learning and app development to address real community needs.

Innovation Events – Community-focused activities designed to make coding and technology more accessible and engaging for all residents.

Ed Farm's Role in Advancing Digital Education

Ed Farm is a digital education partner that collaborates with communities to create spaces and programming that prepare learners for a technology-driven future. Through partnerships like InnoLab, Ed Farm equips individuals with the tools, training, and resources needed to succeed in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. Apple supports Ed Farm's work to aid communities in developing workforce and educational opportunities for learners of all ages.

Ed Farm provides on-site training to teachers, students, and community members at the new InnoLab.

Grand Opening Event Details

The grand opening celebration on March 13 ran from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM, providing attendees with the opportunity to:

Participate in guided tours of the facility

Experience hands-on technology demonstrations

Learn about upcoming programs and workshops

Engage with city leaders and technology partners

Meet special guest Will Moseley, American Idol Season 22 Runner-Up, who was in attendance

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "The InnoLab represents a significant investment in the future of Warner Robins. This facility is more than just a technology hub—it is a space designed to inspire creativity, foster innovation, and equip residents with the skills needed for the modern workforce."

"The InnoLab is Ed Farm's first community space. It represents a bold vision to transform a physical community asset into a re-imagined digital learning center and access point for residents' continued education," said President of Ed Farm Waymond Jackson. "As the most empowering digital education partner for communities, the Ed Farm team takes pride in our ability to build tech-ready workforces. We are honored to forge this partnership with Mayor Patrick, the city council and the residents of Warner Robins."

"At Apple, we believe education can be a powerful force for opportunity," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Education Marketing. "Technology enables learners of all ages to actively engage in their creativity and pursue their passions, opening lifelong possibility. We can't wait to see how the Warner Robins community uses Apple products and the Swift coding language to build, code, create, and learn in their new InnoLab."

For more information about the InnoLab and its programs, please visit www.wrga.gov.

Media Contact

Xina EILAND, Xina PR, 1 7037854358, [email protected], https://xinapr.com/, or Mandy Stella, [email protected]

SOURCE InnoLab