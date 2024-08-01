Warning: Deceptive Hair Loss Treatments Rampant on Social Media - AHLA Urges Caution During National Hair Loss Awareness Month

"Most products and services marketed via social media platforms are questionable at best, with many offering no real benefit," says Spencer Kobren, Founder of the American Hair Loss Association. "They exploit the desperation of hair loss sufferers." Post this

All forms of alopecia, including male and female pattern hair loss (androgenic alopecia), must be addressed with the same seriousness as other health issues. Early intervention with a medical specialist can greatly improve treatment outcomes.

A significant part of our mission this month is to alert consumers to the questionable products and services marketed through social media, including dubious in-office treatments and cut-rate hair transplant cosmetic surgery tourism. The multi-billion dollar hair loss industry is rife with deceptive practices, preying on vulnerable individuals desperate for a solution. We strongly advise consumers to approach these offerings with caution and skepticism.

The AHLA also urges caution when purchasing compounded prescription hair loss medications. Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved and lack evaluation for safety, effectiveness, and quality. Labeling is not standardized, leading to potential dosing errors.

"Most products and services marketed via social media platforms are questionable at best, with many offering no real benefit," says Spencer Kobren, Founder of the American Hair Loss Association. "They exploit the desperation of hair loss sufferers."

Despite the proliferation of ineffective treatments, there are scientifically-backed products and therapies that can benefit many experiencing hair loss. However, the key to success lies in early intervention. Unfortunately, many individuals waste an average of 3.5 years on bogus products, losing precious time. The AHLA advises seeking professional medical advice and being wary of misleading marketing claims. To ensure a product or service is both beneficial and safe, contact the AHLA before purchasing any treatment.

For more information on National Hair Loss Awareness Month, the dangers of today's social media-driven hair loss industry, and to access resources and support, please visit americanhairloss.org or contact us at: [email protected]

About the American Hair Loss Association

The American Hair Loss Association is the only national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to educating the public, healthcare professionals, and legislators about the emotionally devastating disease of hair loss. For over two decades, the AHLA has been the most recognized organization in this space worldwide. We provide resources, education, and support to those affected by hair loss, advocating for scientifically-backed treatments and protecting consumers from deceptive practices.

Media Contact

David Sinclair, American Hair Loss Association, 1 310-573-8695, [email protected], https://www.americanhairloss.org

SOURCE American Hair Loss Association