Warnken Injury Lawyers Launches Promotion for Chance to Win $1 Million

"There's nothing I'd like more than to be writing a check for $1 million at the end of this football season." Post this

"Our firm has deep roots here in Baltimore, and as a superfan of the hometown teams, there's nothing more promising than the start of a new season," said Warnken. "We wanted to create a unique and fun promotion that reflects our love and passion for the game and for our city. This is our way of rallying behind our team and offering clients and fans an extra reason to get excited."

For a chance to win the one million, fans need only subscribe to Warnken's newsletter by visiting http://www.warnkenlaw.com/newsletter.

"There's nothing I'd like more than to be writing a check for $1 million at the end of this football season," Warnken added. "I hope I'm in New Orleans celebrating with a newly minted millionaire!"

About Warnken, LLC

Warnken, LLC focuses its practice on personal injury cases. The firm's practice areas include workers' compensation, personal injury, car and truck crashes, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and birth injuries. Warnken, LLC is also proud to represent the Maryland Troopers Association. For more information, visit: http://www.warnkenlaw.com

Media Contact

Mara Bensing, Abel Communications for Warnken, LLC, 4109898585, [email protected]

SOURCE Warnken