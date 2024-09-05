Warnken Injury Lawyers Launches Promotion for Chance to Win $1 Million

One newsletter subscriber will win one million dollars if Baltimore's Pro Football Team wins the Big Game in New Orleans in February 2025 and a member of that team wins regular season MVP
BALTIMORE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warnken Injury Lawyers, a leading personal injury law firm in Baltimore, is launching an exciting and unprecedented promotion with the chance for one newsletter subscriber to win $1 million.
Founder Byron Warnken, a Baltimore native and loyal fan of the hometown teams, decided to launch something special to celebrate the start of the season and the potential it holds: If Baltimore's Pro Football Team wins the Big Game in New Orleans in Feb. of 2025 and a member of the team is named regular season MVP, Warnken will randomly draw the name of one newsletter subscriber and award the winner $1 million.
"Our firm has deep roots here in Baltimore, and as a superfan of the hometown teams, there's nothing more promising than the start of a new season," said Warnken. "We wanted to create a unique and fun promotion that reflects our love and passion for the game and for our city. This is our way of rallying behind our team and offering clients and fans an extra reason to get excited."
For a chance to win the one million, fans need only subscribe to Warnken's newsletter by visiting http://www.warnkenlaw.com/newsletter.
"There's nothing I'd like more than to be writing a check for $1 million at the end of this football season," Warnken added. "I hope I'm in New Orleans celebrating with a newly minted millionaire!"
About Warnken, LLC
Warnken, LLC focuses its practice on personal injury cases. The firm's practice areas include workers' compensation, personal injury, car and truck crashes, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and birth injuries. Warnken, LLC is also proud to represent the Maryland Troopers Association. For more information, visit: http://www.warnkenlaw.com
Media Contact
Mara Bensing, Abel Communications for Warnken, LLC, 4109898585, [email protected]
SOURCE Warnken
