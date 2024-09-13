Warren County Airport to Host Family-Friendly Airport Fest on September 21

"It's a fantastic opportunity for families to explore aviation, enjoy great food, and experience everything the airport has to offer in a fun and engaging atmosphere." Post this

Helicopter rides available for $50 , offering attendees a thrilling experience of aviation.

The unique opportunity to sit in the cockpit of an aircraft and take memorable photos.

A fascinating display of WWII-era aircraft, stunt planes, and modern-day business jets,

providing a glimpse into aviation history and technology.

Bounce houses and other fun-filled attractions, perfect for keeping kids entertained throughout the day.

A delicious lineup of local food trucks, including favorites like Becker's Smash Burger, Hot Flash Eats, ROBO Pizza, and Traveling Tom's Coffee, offering a variety of flavors to enjoy.

Live music to keep the atmosphere lively and enjoyable for families and aviation enthusiasts alike.

Admission to the event is free, and it promises to be a memorable experience for aviation enthusiasts and families alike.

"We are thrilled to welcome the community to Warren County Airport for Airport Fest," said Joshua Curtis, Airport Director at Warren County Airport. "It's a fantastic opportunity for families to explore aviation, enjoy great food, and experience everything the airport has to offer in a fun and engaging atmosphere."

The event is expected to draw over 3,000 attendees, and there will be plenty of activities for everyone. Visitors can explore various airplanes on display, enjoy live music, and learn more about aviation from the pilots and staff on hand.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

– Location: Warren County Airport, 2460 Greentree Road, Lebanon, OH 45036

45036 Admission: Free

Parking and Information:

Parking will be available onsite, with clear signage to direct traffic.

For more information about the event, visit https://warrencountyair.com/events/ or follow us on social media by searching @warrencountyairport.

We would like to thank our sponsors for their support, including Vertical Advantage Helicopters, Lone Mountain Aircraft, Ford Development Company, and others who helped make this event possible.

About Warren County Airport:

Warren County Airport is one of the busiest and fastest growing general aviation airports in Ohio. It serves as a hub for general aviation and is home to Premier Health's Careflight medevac helicopter, over 30 small businesses, airplane and helicopter flight schools, flying clubs, and more. Located conveniently near major regional destinations, the airport offers a range of aviation services, including fueling, maintenance, and hangar space.

Warren County Airport is committed to providing high-quality services to both recreational and corporate travelers.

For additional details or media inquiries, please contact Joshua Curtis at [email protected] or 513-932-7966

