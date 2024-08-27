Warren County festivals, events to once again spur busy fall travel season

"The busy summer travel season may be winding down here in Southwest Ohio, but there's still so much for our visitors and locals alike to look forward to in the cooler months ahead." Post this

Among the county's most popular autumn events will once again be the Ohio Renaissance Festival, which runs weekends and Labor Day from August 31 through and October 27. The festival will celebrate its 35th year this fall with a loaded lineup of attractions, shows and vendors. Billed as a "non-stop, day-long adventure," the festival routinely ranks among the nation's top Renaissance themed gatherings.

Just a short drive from the Renaissance Festival grounds, the iconic Ohio Sauerkraut Festival (Oct. 12-13) will turn 54 this year and once again feature more than seven tons of sauerkraut creations, live entertainment and hundreds of unique craft vendors from all across the nation.

Nearby, Waynesville Fall Fest will run Saturdays and Sundays from September 14 through November 3 and offer mini golf, mazes, a petting farm, human foosball, a not-so-spooky walking trail and more festive fun.

Lebanon's Feast & Fall-y (Sept. 28), Country AppleFest (Sept. 28-29) and Lebanon Oktoberfest (Oct. 11-12) will also rank among the region's most popular food and craft gatherings this autumn.

Halloween-themed attractions ranging from family-friendly to highly intense will also reopen their doors in the coming weeks. Kings Island's Halloween Haunt (named among the nation's best theme park Halloween events by USA Today) will welcome guests select nights September 20 through November 2, while Tricks & Treats – the park's family-focused fall celebration – will run select dates September 22 through November 3.

Hosted on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, Brimstone Haunt will return to action this fall, offering numerous haunted experiences Fridays and Saturdays in October.

Regarded as one of the nation's most-haunted villages, Downtown Waynesville will host guided walking ghost tours select evenings throughout the fall.

Warren County's numerous farms and orchards including Hidden Valley Orchards and Blooms & Berries will treat guests to fall-themed fun including pumpkin patches, hayrides and fruit picking throughout the season

The LM&M Railroad's Pumpkin Express is returning this year, offering guests nostalgic train rides and fall-themed fun select dates in October.

Finally, Kings Island's WinterFest will welcome back guests to enjoy ice skating, light shows, holiday shopping, festive food and more select dates beginning in late November, while Yuletide Village – a unique, old-timey winter celebration which debuted in 2020 – will kick off at Waynesville's Renaissance Park in late November as well.

Tourism is the leading industry in Warren County, as more than 13 million yearly visitors drive an economic impact of $1.7 billion and help support more than 13,000 tourism-related jobs each year.

