Warren County's Fort Ancient Part of Earthwork Network Inscribed as Ohio's First World Heritage Site

"It's an incredible place with an amazing story to tell and we're thrilled they'll now get a chance to share that story with even wider audience." Tweet this

Collectively, these special and sacred places constitute Ohio's first World Heritage Site.

"Inscription on the World Heritage List will call international attention to these treasures long known to Ohioans," said Megan Wood, Executive Director and CEO of the Ohio History Connection.

World Heritage inscription brings recognition to places of exceptional interest and value. There are only about 1,000 World Heritage sites around the globe.

The eight Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks sites are in Licking, Ross and Warren counties.

The National Park Service's Hopewell Culture National Historical Park in Chillicothe includes the Mound City Group, Hopewell Mound Group, Seip Earthworks, High Bank Works and Hopeton Earthworks.

The Ohio History Connection's Great Circle Earthworks and Octagon Earthworks are in Heath and Newark, respectively, and Fort Ancient Earthworks & Nature Preserve is in Oregonia.

Scott Hutchinson, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau, expects Fort Ancient to enjoy increased visitation in wake of the World Heritage inscription.

"Fort Ancient has long been a popular destination both for locals and visitors alike here in Warren County, and it has long deserved even more of an international spotlight," Hutchinson said. "It's an incredible place with an amazing story to tell and we're thrilled they'll now get a chance to share that story with even wider audience."

The Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks were nominated to the UNESCO World Heritage List in January 2022 by the U.S. Department of the Interior, but the process to get to that point has been over a decade in the making.

For more information about the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks and upcoming commemoration activities, go to hopewellearthworks.org.

For more information on Fort Ancient, visit OhioHistory.org or the WCCVB's web site, OhiosLargestPlayground.com.

Media Contact

Scott Hutchinson, Warren County Convention & Visitors Guide, 513-204-7046, [email protected], OhiosLargestPlayground.com

SOURCE Warren County Convention & Visitors Guide