Warren Schaffer Named President of Moontide, Leading Client-Centric Growth

Moontide Agency announces Warren Schaffer as its new president, reinforcing its commitment to client-centric growth and innovation.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moontide Agency, one of the nation's leading independent marketing agencies, proudly announces the promotion of Warren Schaffer to president. This leadership change marks Moontide's strategic commitment to integrating service lines for streamlined operations and an improved client experience.
With more than three decades of experience in media and marketing, Warren Schaffer is highly respected across the industry. As partner and managing director, Warren has led transformative initiatives, driving growth and fostering a culture of creativity, innovation, and collaboration. His expertise in media strategy and brand engagement, combined with a deep understanding of consumer psychology, has driven significant brand growth and loyalty. Warren has been instrumental in Moontide's successful campaigns for brands across the client spectrum including AAA, Qualcomm, Veloz, OrangeTwist, and Hylands Naturals, enhancing brand potential with strategic media execution.
Charlie Koones, co-chairman, shared his confidence in Warren's new role: "Warren has always been central to our vision of an entrepreneurial, full-service agency. Anyone who has worked with him will testify to his knowledge, innovation, and sleeves-up approach. He's the right new president for Moontide and our partners."
Todd Klawin, co-chairman, echoed this optimism: "We are in the midst of an exciting and transformative growth era at Moontide. Warren's experience, leadership talents, and client-first approach will be essential in helping us to successfully navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. We're thrilled to have him assume this new, expanded role."
"I am honored and eager to embark on this new journey as president of Moontide," said Warren Schaffer. "Our team is unmatched in talent and dedication. Together, we will continue to redefine the boundaries of the marketing industry, fueled by the use of data, strategic thinking, and creativity to deliver unparalleled success for our clients."
Looking ahead, Moontide remains committed to its core values of innovation, excellence, and client-centric service. With Warren's leadership, Moontide is positioned to continue delivering impactful marketing solutions and driving meaningful client success.
About Moontide Agency
Founded in 2007, Moontide is one of the most innovative independent mid-size agencies in the country, known for the depth of its partnership with clients. Rooted in a strategic understanding of our client's audiences, Moontide delivers results across media, data, creative, technology, and customer experience. The agency is proudly a sleeves-up business partner for ambitious companies that lead their category or create their own. For more information, visit www.moontide.agency.
