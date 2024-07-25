Warren Schaffer Named President of Moontide, Leading Client-Centric Growth

"Warren's experience and client-first approach will be essential in navigating the opportunities and challenges ahead." - Todd Klawin, Co-Chairman Post this

Charlie Koones, co-chairman, shared his confidence in Warren's new role: "Warren has always been central to our vision of an entrepreneurial, full-service agency. Anyone who has worked with him will testify to his knowledge, innovation, and sleeves-up approach. He's the right new president for Moontide and our partners."

Todd Klawin, co-chairman, echoed this optimism: "We are in the midst of an exciting and transformative growth era at Moontide. Warren's experience, leadership talents, and client-first approach will be essential in helping us to successfully navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. We're thrilled to have him assume this new, expanded role."

"I am honored and eager to embark on this new journey as president of Moontide," said Warren Schaffer. "Our team is unmatched in talent and dedication. Together, we will continue to redefine the boundaries of the marketing industry, fueled by the use of data, strategic thinking, and creativity to deliver unparalleled success for our clients."

Looking ahead, Moontide remains committed to its core values of innovation, excellence, and client-centric service. With Warren's leadership, Moontide is positioned to continue delivering impactful marketing solutions and driving meaningful client success.

About Moontide Agency

Founded in 2007, Moontide is one of the most innovative independent mid-size agencies in the country, known for the depth of its partnership with clients. Rooted in a strategic understanding of our client's audiences, Moontide delivers results across media, data, creative, technology, and customer experience. The agency is proudly a sleeves-up business partner for ambitious companies that lead their category or create their own. For more information, visit www.moontide.agency.

