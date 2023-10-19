Warren Township's Life Center Honored with Prestigious Design Award for Facility Renovation

Kluber Architects + Engineers is proud to announce that it has received an American Institute of Architects (AIA) Award from the Northeast Illinois branch for the renovation of Warren Township's Life Center Building.

GURNEE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kluber Architects + Engineers is proud to announce that it has received an American Institute of Architects (AIA) Award from the Northeast Illinois branch for the renovation of Warren Township's Life Center Building.

The American Institute of Architects' "Civic and Municipal" Award recognizes firms who have designed creative spaces for local government entities. Kluber Architects + Engineers also received a design award for their renovation of the Old Copley Hospital Campus.

The renovation of Warren Township's Life Center has allowed them to better serve their residents. It is now home to several community services, primarily utilize by local seniors. From fitness rooms to improved office suites, the 15,098 square foot facility is a breath of fresh air for both community members and Township administration.

The renovation included:

Approximately 13,633 square feet of building additions

1,465 square feet of main level building renovations

Converting a 416 square foot existing fitness room to a storage room

A hallway extension of approximately 120 square feet to access new storage room

The award recognized the design firm for the creativity and ingenuity of blending the existing facility with the newly renovated space.

Kluber Architects + Engineers is an integrated, full-service design firm headquartered in Aurora, Illinois. For over 35 years, they have been designing facilities that help our community thrive. From cutting edge public works facilities to complicated renovation projects like Bloomhaven, their diverse experience has led to several award-winning projects.

Media Contact

Kelsey Skager, Kluber Architects + Engineers, 1 6304061213, [email protected], www.kluberinc.com

SOURCE Kluber Architects + Engineers