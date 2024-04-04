Warrior Insurance Network Adds West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company to Its Network

"With WIN's largest carrier First Chicago Insurance Company's long-term goal of becoming a super-regional insurance carrier, this strategic move to acquire West Virginia National will help move us closer to that goal," Hallberg added. Post this

Founded in 1998, West Virginia National is one of the oldest domiciled non-standard auto carriers in the state of West Virginia. The company currently offers a non-standard auto insurance product via independent agencies throughout West Virginia. James Buchanan, Jr., CEO and President, West Virginia National, explained, "Our success can be attributed to the exceptional and timely service we provide to our policyholders and independent insurance agency force. We work hard to build strong relationships with the independent insurance agencies and producers in our market. This personalized approach and commitment to service has helped facilitate West Virginia National's success over the years. Joining WIN will provide us with the opportunity to expand our insurance product line, allow us to incorporate advanced technology and operating efficiencies, as well as the stability of being part of a network of insurance companies."

In addition to West Virginia National, WIN member insurance companies include First Chicago Insurance Company, United Security Insurance Company, Texas Ranger MGA and Lonestar MGA. WIN is a marketing organization servicing a select group of insurance carriers and independent insurance agencies which offer a diverse array of personal and commercial auto insurance products.

Hallberg concluded, "West Virginia National's non-standard auto product will operate on WIN's state-of-the-art operating platform, Guidewire's InsuranceNow, which offers increased efficiency and productivity for our core business functions and workflow. Our long-term plan is to develop a WIN regional office in West Virginia. Additionally, we look to expand into new West Virginia markets and eventually extend the companies' reach into the state of Virginia."

About Warrior Insurance Network

Warrior Insurance Network's (WIN) member companies include First Chicago Insurance Company (First Chicago), United Security Insurance Company (United Security), West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company (West Virginia National), Texas Ranger MGA (Texas Ranger) and Lonestar MGA (Lonestar).

First Chicago, whose roots trace back to 1920, has evolved into a multi-line insurance carrier, now offering Personal & Commercial Auto and General Liability insurance in response to the needs of the company's independent producers and customer base. In personal lines, First Chicago has further responded to the changing exposures and needs of their independent producers by adding optional insurance coverages such as Contents Plus Renters, Roadside Assistance, and Transportation Network Coverage to enhance their personal lines auto offerings. United Security celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023 and specializes in providing affordable personal lines auto insurance products with multiple discounts available, responsive claims handling and quality customer service. In early 2024, West Virginia joined WIN. West Virginia currently offers a non-standard auto insurance product throughout West Virginia and in the near future, Virginia. Texas Ranger and Lonestar expanded WIN's presence to include the Texas market.

WIN's member companies are licensed in 22 states which include Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. WIN is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638. http://www.WarriorInsuranceNetwork.com, 866-400-8600.

About West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company (West Virginia National)

West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company (West Virginia National) is a proud member of the Warrior Insurance Network (WIN). West Virginia National was originally founded in 1998 and became the newest member of WIN in 2024. West Virginia National currently offers a non-standard auto insurance product via independent agencies throughout West Virginia, and in the near future, Virginia. WIN's member insurance carriers have written over $1 billion of insurance and with management team-proudly comprised of many insurance professionals who individually have over 25 years of experience in insurance. (304) 296-0507, https://www.wvnational.com/.

