Warriors Heart Names Special Operations Veteran Drew LaBoon as Chief Operating Officer

"After the military, I lost my purpose," LaBoon said. "After achieving long-term recovery, I found my new purpose: the warriors fighting the same mental battles I did." Post this

"We're incredibly excited to bring Drew into our team," said Josh Lannon, CEO and Co-founder of Warriors Heart. "Our model relies on leaders who have walked this path. Drew combines elite tactical leadership with years of proven executive experience rebuilding systems and scaling healthcare organizations. He is the exact right leader to help us bring more warriors home."

Following his military service, LaBoon faced a severe personal battle with post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and alcohol dependency that resulted in a period of homelessness. After completing residential treatment, he achieved long-term recovery in 2019. He subsequently rebuilt his civilian career from the ground up, starting in frontline healthcare roles before rising to direct operational transformations, corporate acquisitions, and systemic growth as an executive.

LaBoon's new responsibilities include driving multi-site operational execution, aligning medical and clinical care, stabilizing the workforce, and maintaining compliance and licensing readiness across all locations.

"After the military, I lost my purpose," LaBoon said. "After achieving long-term recovery, I found my new purpose: the warriors fighting the same mental battles I did. Joining the Warriors Heart team and being ingrained back into the community motivates me. I refuse to let a warrior fall if I can reach them."

LaBoon joins Warriors Heart during a milestone year as the organization celebrates a decade of service. Since 2016, Warriors Heart has saved nearly 4,500 lives through its unique, peer-driven healing process. Despite its clients entering treatment with more complex disorders than the national average, Warriors Heart alumni leave their facilities healthier than the national average.

To see how Warriors Heart can help you or a loved one battling substance use and co-occurring conditions, visit warriorsheart.com.

About Warriors Heart: Warriors Heart is the first and only private, accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for "warriors" (active-duty military, veterans, and first responders). Founded in 2016, Warriors Heart heals our nation's warriors through substance abuse treatment and co-occurring psychological disorders, with special attention to post-traumatic stress disorder, unresolved grief or loss, and moral injury. With campuses in Bandera, Texas, and Milford, Virginia, Warriors Heart offers a 42-day treatment program and provides the full continuum of care with detox, inpatient, day treatment, outpatient, sober living, one-on-one counseling, aftercare, and alumni programming. The organization operates a 24-hour hotline (866-955-4035). For more information, visit warriorsheart.com.

Media Contact

Tory Hyde, Evocati Public Relations, 1 5712396847, [email protected], evocatillc.com

SOURCE Warriors Heart