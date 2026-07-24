Warriors Heart Opens New Roles Ahead of National Hire a Veteran Day

Over our 10-year history, we have saved more than 4,500 lives through a peer-driven model led by a staff where approximately 90% share a military connection. We're expanding our staff with veterans channeling their unique military experiences into a new career helping our clients choose life. Post this

"Over our 10-year history, we have saved more than 4,500 lives through a peer-driven treatment model led by a staff where approximately 90% share a military connection," said Josh Lannon, CEO and Co-founder of Warriors Heart. "When our warriors enter our campuses and are surrounded by staff and clients with similar backgrounds, it quickly breaks down intrusive walls. We're expanding our staff with veterans channeling their unique military experiences into a purposeful new career helping our clients choose life."

Internal organizational feedback underscores the operational value of this culture. In a recent employee survey, one Navy veteran staff member noted, "Having the opportunity to help other veterans allows me to continue serving in a different uniform. Every person I help reminds me why I fought so hard for my own recovery. Watching another veteran rediscover hope, reconnect with their family, or simply believe in tomorrow makes every challenge I've faced worth it. It's not just my career; it's my purpose."

An Army veteran staff member stated, "While every person's story is different, there's a level of trust and understanding that comes from having walked a similar path… For me, this isn't just a job—it's a chance to continue serving the military and first responder community by helping them find hope, healing, and a path forward. Knowing I can play even a small role in someone's recovery and help them reclaim their life is one of the greatest honors of my career"

Another Navy veteran on staff noted, "I believe some missions never end. My military service taught me the value of commitment, resilience, and never leaving a teammate behind. At Warriors Heart, I have the privilege of living those values every day by helping fellow veterans rediscover hope, purpose, and healing. Serving those who have served isn't just what I do—it's why I'm here."

Warriors Heart operates with a simple and powerful mission: Warriors Healing Warriors. Through structured, licensed, and accredited programs (detox, inpatient, outpatient, structured sober living, and alumni programming) built on discipline, peer support, and purpose-driven recovery, Warriors Heart has helped thousands of warriors reclaim their lives and return to their families, communities, and careers.

Veteran job seekers interested in submitting an application can access the careers portal at warriorsheart.com/careers.

About Warriors Heart: Warriors Heart is the first and only private, accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for "warriors" (active-duty military, veterans, and first responders). Founded in 2016, Warriors Heart heals our nation's warriors through substance abuse treatment and co-occurring psychological disorders, with special attention to post-traumatic stress disorder, unresolved grief or loss, and moral injury. With campuses in Bandera, Texas, and Milford, Virginia, Warriors Heart offers a 42-day treatment program and provides the full continuum of care with detox, inpatient, day treatment, outpatient, sober living, one-on-one counseling, aftercare, and alumni programming. The organization operates a 24-hour hotline (866-955-4035). For more information, visit warriorsheart.com.

Media Contact

Dylan Steadman, Warriors Heart, 1 5094261582, [email protected], warriorsheart.com

SOURCE Warriors Heart