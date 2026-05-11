Warriors Heart Releases Compelling Treatment Outcome Data Ahead of May's First Responder Recognitions

Warriors Heart began on the belief that the warrior class (veterans, active duty, and first responders) requires specialized, purpose-built care, and our 2025 treatment outcomes confirm that belief. Post this

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Using Trac9 Informatics, a third-party assessment tool utilized by hundreds of facilities nationwide, Warriors Heart found that, on average, its clients arrive with much more severe symptoms and complex conditions than the national average. Despite these increased challenges, the Warriors Heart treatment model consistently delivers health outcomes ahead of national average benchmarks.

Key data highlights include:

An 88% program completion rate (16% better than the national average).

Reducing depression by 65% (20% better than the national average).

Reducing anxiety by 43% (20% better than the national average).

Reducing stress by 59% (16% better than the national average).

Additionally, Warriors Heart reports that trauma scores are reduced by an average of 55% from the time clients arrive to when they leave treatment.

"Warriors Heart began on the belief that the warrior class (veterans, active duty, and first responders) requires specialized, purpose-built care, and our 2025 treatment outcomes confirm that belief," said Josh Lannon, Warriors Heart CEO. "In joint treatment settings, veterans often point out how much more difficult first responders' jobs can be, because they rarely 'get a break,' unlike veterans who have a clear transition home after deployment. What we do better is successfully treat these complex conditions for all of them, consistently delivering health outcomes ahead of the national averages."

Since its opening in April 2016, Warriors Heart has helped more than 1070 first responders and 3380 service members and veterans choose life as they heal from their battles with PTSD, substance abuse, moral injury, and more. The program provides a full continuum of care, including detox, residential treatment, intensive outpatient services, structured sober living, and TMS brain treatment. To help warriors reclaim their identity and "tribe," the organization integrates unique electives such as K9 training and metal shop into the clinical process.

Operating out of Bandera, Texas, and Milford, Virginia, Warriors Heart specializes in a full-spectrum 42-day treatment model, encompassing everything from medically managed detox and residential care to outpatient services and dedicated alumni programming.

To see how Warriors Heart can help you or a loved one battling substance use and co-occurring conditions, visit warriorsheart.com.

About Warriors Heart: Warriors Heart is the first and only private, accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for "warriors" (active-duty military, veterans, and first responders). Founded in 2016, Warriors Heart heals our nation's warriors through substance abuse treatment and co-occurring psychological disorders, with special attention to post-traumatic stress disorder, unresolved grief or loss, and moral injury. With campuses in Bandera, Texas, and Milford, Virginia, Warriors Heart offers a 42-day treatment program and provides the full continuum of care with detox, inpatient, day treatment, outpatient, sober living, one-on-one counseling, aftercare, and alumni programming. The organization operates a 24-hour hotline (866-955-4035). For more information, visit warriorsheart.com.

Media Contact

Dylan Steadman, Evocati PR, 1 5094261582, [email protected], evocatillc.com

SOURCE Warriors Heart