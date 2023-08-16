Warriors Heart Virginia Healing Center announces Local Business and Community Support including Belfort Furniture Beds and Furnishings

We are beyond grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and the local communities for embracing our mission and team. To support local business, we like to buy local when possible from the Virginia and Washington D.C. area, including from Belfort Furniture. - Josh Lannon, Warriors Heart CEO/Founder Tweet this

Based on the tremendous demand and success of Warriors Heart's first healing facility near San Antonio, Texas, that has had close to 2500 warriors go through their 42-day inpatient treatment program since 2016, Warriors Heart chose Virginia after being invited by the Commonwealth to look at Virginia as their next location.

CEO/Founder Josh Lannon explains, "We are beyond grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and the local communities for embracing our mission and team. To support local business, we like to buy local when possible, such as furniture, vehicles, local meats and produce from the Virginia and Washington D.C. area. One of our major purchases that we needed was furniture, and we are grateful for the partnership with Belfort Furniture based in Dulles, Virginia, and Vaughan Bassett Furniture. We also hiring local vendors/contractors whenever possible."

Lannon adds, "We want to thank Belfort Furniture CEO/Founder Michael Huber and Vaughan Bassett Furniture for their high quality beds and furnishings made in Virginia. Warriors Heart Virginia is being designed to feel like the 'opposite of a hospital' to help our warriors heal in a comfortable environment."

Michael Huber, Belfort Furniture Founder and CEO, commented, "Belfort Furniture is proud to partner with Warriors Heart Virginia supporting their programs to help veterans, active duty military and first responders deal with PTSD." Huber continued, "These individuals face unique challenges in accessing the mental and emotional support they need. Belfort is proud to help create the comfortable, home-like environment that is central to the rehabilitation program at Warriors Heart. Sourcing bedrooms made right here in Virginia and Maryland helps to support the community that these heroes help to defend. Our team was impressed by the level of passion and dedication that Warriors Heart brings to their mission."

To support local groups, Warriors Heart Virginia also provided bleachers and pop-up tents for student athletes at Caroline Middle School in Milford, Virginia, near their new facility. CEO/Founder Josh Lannon gave thanks to local leaders and praised their work by emphasizing, "Athletic Director Travis Davis is truly an inspiration to us and is a warrior."

Lannon adds, "Other supplies that Warriors Heart Virginia doesn't need since taking over the facility are being donated back to the community, to churches, the fire department and more."

Warriors Heart Virginia is a community care provider with the Veterans Affairs, and will continue to look for ways to support local organizations and businesses.

WEBSITE - Warriors Heart Virginia

https://www.warriorsheart.com/virginia

MEDIA CONTACT

Liz Kelly, 310-987-7207

ABOUT BELFORT FURNITURE (Dulles / Sterling, Virginia)

Belfort Furniture, a family owned and operated business, is a top 100 furniture retailer in the USA as ranked by 'Furniture Today'. Located in Dulles, Virginia, it is the largest furniture store in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area occupying 150,000 sq. ft. Belfort has been voted, "Best Furniture Store" in Loudoun County for 28 consecutive years and "Best Workplace" in Loudoun County. Belfort was voted "Retailer of the Year, 2012," by the National Home Furnishings Association. The Belfort team consists of over 160 dedicated employees from sales to design staff, from merchandise buyers to warehouse personnel-serving customers from all over the Washington, D.C. metropolitan and Northern VA area. https://www.belfortfurniture.com

ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio & Milford, Virginia) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for "warriors" (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care. Warriors are given the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, MeRT (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart's work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, KENS 5 CBS San Antonio, National Defense Radio Show and in TIME, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (844-448-2567) answered by warriors. https://warriorsheart.com

Media Contact

Liz Kelly, PR for Warriors Heart, 310-987-7207, [email protected], https://www.warriorsheart.com/virginia/

SOURCE Warriors Heart