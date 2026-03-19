Warsaw's Balter Taps DOORS NYC for Strategic U.S. Market Entry

"Independent designers don't lack creativity, they lack infrastructure. DOORS is building commercial infrastructure and a Brand OS to give brands like Balter a structured path into the U.S. market." Alise Trautmane-Uzuner, Founder & CEO, DOORS NYC Post this

The Collection: Structure, Softness, and Resilience

Named after the French word balter- to dance freely- the brand explores movement through precision construction and restrained sensuality. The SS26 collection, Bloom, draws on the image of a flower breaking through frozen soil, reflecting resilience and renewal. Clean contours and sculpted silhouettes are balanced by airy cottons and delicate florals, merging European atelier heritage with a modern metropolitan sensibility.

Balter operates from its Warsaw-based, women-led atelier, where each collection is produced in small batches using natural fabrics sourced from European mills. The brand emphasizes longevity, craftsmanship, and intentional growth over seasonal volume.

A Structured U.S. Market Entry

Balter's New York debut reflects a broader shift in how independent brands approach international expansion. Rather than relying solely on wholesale contracts, the brand is entering the U.S. market through DOORS NYC's integrated framework, combining physical retail presence, PR visibility, e-commerce distribution, marketing support, and performance feedback.

Event Details

Balter SS26 "Bloom" Presentation

March 19, 2026 | 4:30–6:30 PM

DOORS NYC, 425 West Broadway, SoHo, New York, NY 10012

About Balter

Balter is an independent womenswear brand based in Warsaw, Poland, founded by designer Katerina Petruk. Designed and produced in the brand's own atelier, Balter collections are defined by architectural tailoring, refined silhouettes, and natural fabrics sourced from European manufacturers. Produced in limited quantities, the brand emphasizes craftsmanship, authorship, and conscious luxury.

About DOORS NYC

DOORS NYC, initially built as a membership-based marketplace for independent designers, is evolving into commercial infrastructure for the next generation of fashion brands. Founded by Parsons faculty member and fashion-tech entrepreneur Alise Trautmane-Uzuner, the SoHo-based company has supported more than 2,000 independent designers globally and generated over $1 million in annual revenue in 2025, entirely self-funded. Today, DOORS NYC integrates physical retail distribution, strategic PR, online and marketing support, and an emerging AI-powered Brand OS, a commercial intelligence infrastructure layer helping brands decide what to produce, how to position collections, and how to convert demand.

Media Contact

Tiffany Brown, DOORS NYC, 1 929-629-5267, [email protected], https://doors.nyc

SOURCE DOORS NYC