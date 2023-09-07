Wartburg Adds Sage Stream Interactive Live Stream Music Entertainment to Enhance Resident Experience

CEO David Gentner: Our staff love Sage Stream because it is affordable and easy to use, which saves them hours of planning time. It is a valuable resource that residents look forward to each week. I personally like the live interaction and ability to request songs and do shout outs." Tweet this

Founder Anthony Cirillo, a long-time professional musician and health care professional, says: "Social isolation is of epidemic proportions in the U.S. as recently called attention to by Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy who released an advisory calling attention to the public health crisis of loneliness. Studies have shown that in some respects isolation has worsened post-pandemic."

By utilizing chat-based technology, Sage Stream can take requests from viewers, provide shout-out to communities, call out special events and overall engage in a fun, interactive experience with clients.

Says Wartburg's President and CEO, David J. Gentner: "We piloted Sage Stream earlier in the year and our staff reported back that it was an affordable and valuable resource that residents looked forward to each week. In a tech and gadget-filled world, staff like the simplicity and ease of use of Sage Stream, which saves them hours of activity planning time. I personally like the idea of song requests as it harkens back to a time when you could actually call a radio station and make requests!"

Sage Stream is endorsed by the National Association of Activity Professionals in the U.S. and Music for Dementia in the U.K. With additional mentors from the Lieber Institute for Brain Development and the Institute for Music and Neurological Function, Sage Stream produces programs to maximize brain health.

About Wartburg

Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the seventh consecutive year in 2022.

About Sage Stream / Anthony Cirillo

Anthony Cirillo is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Professionals who helped create the patient experience movement in hospitals with his seminal article, "The Chief Experience Officer." A health, aging and caregiving expert, he is also president of The Aging Experience and a board member of the Institute for Music and Neurologic Function as well as a member of the Nationwide Financial / National Council on Aging Health and Wellness Roundtable and the Bank of America Elder Care Policy Roundtable. A Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives with a master's from the University of Pennsylvania, he consults and speaks on healthcare issues globally.

Media Contact

