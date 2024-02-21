Warthog Sewer Nozzles by StoneAge Becomes Official Distributor of Duebre Static Nozzles for North America

"We are excited to be the official distributor of Duebre static nozzles for North America," said Jason Flemming, Global Sr. Sales Manager at Warthog. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to offering top-tier products to our customers." Post this

Warthog will offer a comprehensive range of Duebre static nozzles, ensuring that customers have access to the latest advancements in nozzle technology. The partnership aims to enhance the efficiency and performance of operations across industries that rely on precision based solutions.

About Warthog Nozzles - Warthog Nozzles is a leading provider of high-quality nozzles and solutions for various industries. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Warthog has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable and efficient spray solutions.

About Duebre – Duebre stands as a second-generation, family-owned enterprise with a rich legacy spanning over four decades of dedicated service to the sewer industry. Renowned for its commitment to precision engineering and pioneering technology, Duebre continually pioneers innovative solutions tailored to industries reliant on precise and efficient equipment.

Founded over 40 years ago, Warthog's parent company, StoneAge Tools, has been a global leader and pioneer in the hydroblasting industry. Headquartered in Durango, CO, the company boasts a dedicated workforce of 189 employees worldwide, with a majority based in the United States. StoneAge's unwavering commitment to innovation and a thriving company culture has earned it a well-deserved reputation for excellence within the industry. In 2023, StoneAge transitioned to a 100% employee-owned company through its Employee Stock Option Program (ESOP), ensuring a bright future for all its dedicated team members.

