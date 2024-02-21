Warthog Sewer Nozzles by StoneAge Becomes Official Distributor of Duebre Static Nozzles for North America

Warthog is thrilled to announce its partnership with Germany based Duebre, as the exclusive distributor of Duebre static nozzles for North America. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, combining Warthog's commitment to quality and innovation with Duebre's cutting-edge static nozzle technology.
DURANGO, Colo., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warthog is thrilled to announce its partnership with Germany based Duebre, as the exclusive distributor of Duebre static nozzles for North America. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, combining Warthog's commitment to quality and innovation with Duebre's cutting-edge static nozzle technology. As a result of this partnership, customers in North America can now access Duebre through Warthog, a trusted name in the industry known for its exceptional products and customer service. With this distribution agreement, Warthog aims to meet the growing demand for high-performance static nozzles in the North American market.
"We are excited to be the official distributor of Duebre static nozzles for North America," said Jason Flemming, Global Sr. Sales Manager at Warthog. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to offering top-tier products to our customers. Duebre's static nozzles are a perfect addition to our product portfolio, providing cutting-edge solutions for various industries."
Warthog will offer a comprehensive range of Duebre static nozzles, ensuring that customers have access to the latest advancements in nozzle technology. The partnership aims to enhance the efficiency and performance of operations across industries that rely on precision based solutions.
About Warthog Nozzles - Warthog Nozzles is a leading provider of high-quality nozzles and solutions for various industries. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Warthog has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable and efficient spray solutions.
About Duebre – Duebre stands as a second-generation, family-owned enterprise with a rich legacy spanning over four decades of dedicated service to the sewer industry. Renowned for its commitment to precision engineering and pioneering technology, Duebre continually pioneers innovative solutions tailored to industries reliant on precise and efficient equipment.
Founded over 40 years ago, Warthog's parent company, StoneAge Tools, has been a global leader and pioneer in the hydroblasting industry. Headquartered in Durango, CO, the company boasts a dedicated workforce of 189 employees worldwide, with a majority based in the United States. StoneAge's unwavering commitment to innovation and a thriving company culture has earned it a well-deserved reputation for excellence within the industry. In 2023, StoneAge transitioned to a 100% employee-owned company through its Employee Stock Option Program (ESOP), ensuring a bright future for all its dedicated team members.
