Wash away the blues: Discover the mood-boosting magic of beautiful hair

Discover the transformative power of a perfect hairstyle with Ashley Hamman of Ashley Jay Hair in Paso Robles. Specializing in hair color, highlights, and extensions, Ashley shares how beautiful hair can boost your mood and confidence.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Look good, feel good," is more than just a saying when it comes to our hair. As a professional hair artist specializing in hair color, highlights, and extensions, Ashley Hamman of Paso Robles' Ashley Jay Hair, has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of a perfect hairstyle. It's not just about looking fabulous; it's about feeling fabulous too. Ashley shares what her decades of experience have revealed about the mood-boosting magic that comes with beautiful hair.