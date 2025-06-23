Washington Connections Academy Celebrates The Class Of 2025

Reaching this milestone helps students see what's possible when they commit to their goals. It builds confidence and momentum, setting the stage for future achievements. We're proud to have supported them on this journey and can't wait to see what they accomplish next. Post this

Washington Connections Academy's Class of 2025 consists of graduates from many cities and towns across the state, including Everett, Kent, Puyallup, Spokane, Vancouver and more. Among the graduating class, 37 percent plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, 17 percent plan to enter the workforce while others plan to pursue vocational training, serve in the military or take a gap year.

For nearly ten years, Washington Connections Academy has empowered students across the state to explore their interests and achieve both academic and personal growth. Serving approximately 2,600 students, the virtual program offers a flexible and personalized learning model with access to advanced coursework, socialization opportunities and a variety of electives for students to explore their interests.

Building on the success of the school's expanded College and Career Readiness offering, Washington Connections Academy integrates traditional academic subjects with industry-leading, career-focused options like IT, business, health sciences and marketing. This offering equips students with durable skills like leadership, critical thinking and teamwork. Students can participate in career exploration and industry networking opportunities to build confidence, make connections and find direction to prepare for their future.

Washington Connections Academy students are taught by state-certified teachers specially trained in online instruction and receive a high-quality education that meets state requirements. Through personalized learning plans and flexible daily schedules, students can unlock the learning path that's right for them, leading to a future full of opportunity.

Enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year is open for students in grades K-12. Families interested in Washington Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if the virtual program is the right fit for their student. For more information about Washington Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

About Washington Connections Academy

Washington Connections Academy is a tuition-free online public program delivering a meaningful, high-quality online learning experience that keeps students engaged and motivated. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools, and community experiences empowers students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. Washington Connections Academy in partnership with the Mary M. Knight School District serves grades K-8 and Washington Connections Academy in partnership with Goldendale School District serves grades K-12. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit http://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com.

Media Contact

Kendra Hale, Connections Academy, 503-432-9846, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/washington-online-school/

SOURCE Connections Academy