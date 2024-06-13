Washington Connections Academy Commemorates The Graduates Of 2024

Since joining Washington Connections Academy, I've enjoyed the independence and flexible schedule that has allowed me to dedicate more time to extracurricular activities like our school's esports team. Post this

Among the Class of 2024 is Max Kendall, a Port Angeles resident and the team captain of Washington Connections Academy's esports team, where students compete in video gaming events across the country. "I switched to online school as I entered 9th grade since other education options in my area didn't have the best selection of courses," said Max. "Since joining Washington Connections Academy, I've enjoyed the independence and flexible schedule that has allowed me to dedicate more time to extracurricular activities like our school's esports team." Through esports, Max has found a sense of community and has gained leadership and collaboration skills. Max plans to attend Lesley University this fall with an esports scholarship.

At Washington Connections Academy, state-certified teachers with expertise in the virtual environment are dedicated to fostering meaningful connections with students and families. They bring their skills and personality to online learning, emphasizing flexibility, and personalized learning plans tailored to each student's needs. Recognizing that every student is unique, the virtual program aims to help students achieve their full potential and reach their academic goals.

"Every graduation season brings an exciting opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our seniors and witness their journey towards success," expressed Jenn Francis, the executive director of Washington Connections Academy. "Through our tailored college and career initiatives, our seniors leave Washington Connections Academy empowered to navigate their paths independently and foster confidence as they embark on their journey towards a successful future."

For the past eight years, Washington Connections Academy has provided students with the opportunity to pursue their passions and find academic and personal success. Currently serving more than 2,700 students across the state, each student has access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities, and flexible scheduling that facilitates a hands-on approach to their individual and unique education journey. During this past school year, Washington Connections Academy introduced its expanded college and career programming to middle and high school students. The program combines traditional courses with industry-leading, career-focused options to help students develop the right skills, gain real-world experiences, and make industry connections to feel confident and prepared for their unique future. At Washington Connections Academy, students join a collaborative community of peers and teachers that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open for grades K-12. Families interested in enrollment are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more about the program. For more information about Washington Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

About Washington Connections Academy

Washington Connections Academy is a tuition-free online public program delivering a meaningful, high-quality online learning experience that keeps students engaged and motivated. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools, and community experiences empowers students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. Washington Connections Academy in partnership with the Mary M. Knight School District serves grades K-8 and Washington Connections Academy in partnership with Goldendale School District serves grades K-12. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com.

Media Contact

Kendra Hale, Connections Academy, 503-432-9846, [email protected] , https://www.connectionsacademy.com/washington-online-school/

SOURCE Connections Academy