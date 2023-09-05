Washington Connections Academy Debuts Career Readiness Offering for 2023-2024 School Year

Leading virtual school serving K-12 students across Washington begins new academic year with high marks in annual Parent Satisfaction Survey
TUMWATER, Wash., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington Connections Academy, a fully-accredited, tuition-free online public school for students in grades K-12 welcomed students as they logged on for the first day of the 2023-24 school year. This new school year coincides with the launch of Washington Connections Academy's first Career Readiness offering, designed to help students gain the academic and technical skills, knowledge and training needed to join in-demand and growing fields. The virtual school has served students across the state of Washington for the past seven years, and currently boasts a total student population of more than 2,200.
Washington Connections Academy's Career Readiness offering combines traditional courses with industry-leading, career-focused options. This year, the school will offer learning pathways focused on the Information Technology (IT), Health Care and Business sectors. Students will work with their counselor or Career Coach to assess their interests and skills and to explore potential college and career options. Based on their discussions, Career Coaches will help students determine the best match for their personal and career goals. All Washington Connections Academy students in middle school and high school will have the opportunity to participate in the program. The school also provides career and college counseling to guide students for their futures ahead with academic goal setting and planning, personal and social development, and planning for college and workforce preparation.
Washington Connections Academy provides students and families with years of expertise in the learning-from-home model. Teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to online learning and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Recognizing that every student has individual learning needs, Washington Connections Academy offers flexible learning plans that can be tailored to each student's specific needs. This personalized approach ensures that students can achieve their full potential and reach their academic goals.
"We always enjoy this time of year, when we can welcome new students to the virtual classroom and reconnect with those returning," said Jenn Francis, Executive Director of Washington Connections Academy. "This year, we are especially proud to provide our students with a new option to prepare for their futures through our Career Readiness offering. I know the program will benefit many of our students interested in specific career fields or college programs, and exploring these interests further will serve them well for many years to come."
Students head back to school on the heels of Washington Connections Academy's recently released 2022-23 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with the school. According to the survey results:
- 97 percent of parents say the Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education
- 96 percent of parents are satisfied with the helpfulness of their child's Connections Academy teachers
- 94 percent of parents say their child is satisfied learning at Washington Connections Academy
- 94 percent of parents agree the curriculum is high quality
- 94 percent of parents agree their child is making good progress
In addition to the rigorous curriculum, Washington Connections Academy offers innovative and diverse courses, including foreign languages, game design, sign language and more. Additionally, the school offers flexible learning plans that can be tailored to the student's specific needs whether it's for children with a dynamic schedule, students who are ahead or behind in the classroom, learn at a different pace from their peers or want a more individualized approach to learning. Beyond the curriculum, Washington Connections Academy provides numerous socialization opportunities for its students. For this upcoming semester, Washington Connections Academy students can take advantage of the school's free online clubs and activities, where they can collaborate with others interested in art, science, sports, gaming and more.
Enrollment is still open for the 2023-24 school year is open. Families interested in Washington Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information on Washington Connections Academy schools or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.
About Washington Connections Academy
Washington Connections Academy is a tuition-free online public school delivering a meaningful, high-quality online learning experience that keeps students engaged and motivated. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools, and community experiences empowers students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. Washington Connections Academy in partnership with the Mary M. Knight School District serves grades K-8 and Washington Connections Academy in partnership with Goldendale School District serves grades K-12. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com.
Survey Methodology
Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2023 survey was conducted from January 17 to March 3 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online. An invitation was sent to each parent and caretaker, and one response per household was submitted.
