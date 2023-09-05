Washington Connections Academy Debuts Career Readiness Offering for 2023-2024 School Year

I know the program will benefit many of our students interested in specific career fields or college programs, and exploring these interests further will serve them well for many years to come. Tweet this

Washington Connections Academy provides students and families with years of expertise in the learning-from-home model. Teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to online learning and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Recognizing that every student has individual learning needs, Washington Connections Academy offers flexible learning plans that can be tailored to each student's specific needs. This personalized approach ensures that students can achieve their full potential and reach their academic goals.

"We always enjoy this time of year, when we can welcome new students to the virtual classroom and reconnect with those returning," said Jenn Francis, Executive Director of Washington Connections Academy. "This year, we are especially proud to provide our students with a new option to prepare for their futures through our Career Readiness offering. I know the program will benefit many of our students interested in specific career fields or college programs, and exploring these interests further will serve them well for many years to come."

Students head back to school on the heels of Washington Connections Academy's recently released 2022-23 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with the school. According to the survey results:

97 percent of parents say the Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education

96 percent of parents are satisfied with the helpfulness of their child's Connections Academy teachers

94 percent of parents say their child is satisfied learning at Washington Connections Academy

94 percent of parents agree the curriculum is high quality

94 percent of parents agree their child is making good progress

In addition to the rigorous curriculum, Washington Connections Academy offers innovative and diverse courses, including foreign languages, game design, sign language and more. Additionally, the school offers flexible learning plans that can be tailored to the student's specific needs whether it's for children with a dynamic schedule, students who are ahead or behind in the classroom, learn at a different pace from their peers or want a more individualized approach to learning. Beyond the curriculum, Washington Connections Academy provides numerous socialization opportunities for its students. For this upcoming semester, Washington Connections Academy students can take advantage of the school's free online clubs and activities, where they can collaborate with others interested in art, science, sports, gaming and more.

Enrollment is still open for the 2023-24 school year is open. Families interested in Washington Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information on Washington Connections Academy schools or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

About Washington Connections Academy

Washington Connections Academy is a tuition-free online public school delivering a meaningful, high-quality online learning experience that keeps students engaged and motivated. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools, and community experiences empowers students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. Washington Connections Academy in partnership with the Mary M. Knight School District serves grades K-8 and Washington Connections Academy in partnership with Goldendale School District serves grades K-12. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com.

Survey Methodology

Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2023 survey was conducted from January 17 to March 3 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online. An invitation was sent to each parent and caretaker, and one response per household was submitted.

