Washington Connections Academy Welcomes Students for the 2024-2025 School Year

Washington Connections Academy excels in home-based learning, supported by state-certified teachers adept in the nuances of online teaching and nurturing meaningful relationships with students and their families. Recognizing the unique educational needs of each student, Washington Connections Academy provides flexible learning plans, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to achieve their academic ambitions and realize their full potential.

"The start of the school year is always filled with an unmistakable buzz of excitement and possibility," said Jenn Francis, executive director of Washington Connections Academy. "We warmly welcome both new and returning faces to our school community, setting the stage for a year of exceptional accomplishments and personal growth for every student."

Students are returning to school shortly after the release of the 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that gives families the opportunity to review their experience with Washington Connections Academy. According to the 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey results:

96% of parents say their child is satisfied learning at Washington Connections Academy

97% of parents believe their child is receiving a quality education with Washington Connections Academy

95% of parents agree their child is making good progress at Washington Connections Academy

96% of parents agree their child's teachers at Washington Connections Academy are supportive

At Washington Connections Academy, students gain access to a wide array of advanced courses, diverse extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling, empowering them to steer their own learning paths. Enrolling at Washington Connections Academy means joining a collaborative, nurturing community of like-minded peers and dedicated educators. This environment is designed to be welcoming and free from distractions, optimizing conditions for educational success.

Enrollment is still open for the 2024-2025 school year. For more information about Washington Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

About Washington Connections Academy

Washington Connections Academy is a tuition-free online public school delivering a meaningful, high-quality online learning experience that keeps students engaged and motivated. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools, and community experiences empowers students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. Washington Connections Academy in partnership with the Mary M. Knight School District serves grades K-8 and Washington Connections Academy in partnership with Goldendale School District serves grades K-12. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com.

Survey Methodology

Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2024 survey was conducted from January 15 to February 26 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online.

