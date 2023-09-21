Washington County Turns to Natural Language Processing (NLP) Platform Augintel to Improve Efficiency and Help Connect Family Members

Augintel has already enabled statewide child welfare organizations to realize a reduction in administrative burden by an estimated 20%. Tweet this

The Augintel platform will enhance caseworker practice at Washington County by quickly identifying service needs of families and reducing administrative burden on casework staff, who are facing larger caseloads due to staff turnover. Augintel will enable caseworkers to quickly understand a family's case history and whether a natural support system is already available within a family. Initial use cases will include understanding long standing risk factors, supporting family finding efforts, and presenting safety threats such as weapons not being properly stored in the home. Augintel will also support child welfare leadership by allowing for real time quality assurance.

"We are so excited to provide our staff with this tool that will save notable time, particularly as our staff are stretched thin juggling multiple roles at once," said Anne Schlegel, Director of Washington County Children & Youth Services. "It was such an easy decision for us to make. The time it took us from discovering the tool to implementation was minimal, and the integration with CAPS was simple. We hope to be on the forefront of helping bring this tool to other counties throughout the state, so they too can more easily access information that is deeply embedded across thousands of pages of case notes."

"We look forward to helping caseworkers and supervisors at Washington County use our NLP technology to address these longstanding problems related to documentation and case notes," said Marty Elisco, CEO of Augintel. "Through this, we believe we will help them save time and make it easier to gain an understanding of the children and families they care for. As we work with more and more counties across Pennsylvania, we are excited to help each of them gain more value from the data they collect."

About Augintel: Augintel is a health and human services-focused software development company focused on solving longstanding problems with data – specifically, narrative unstructured data. Augintel has pioneered the development of natural language processing (NLP) in HHS to make narrative data accessible, searchable and actionable for staff across the organization – from front line clinicians to supervisors, quality managers and leaders. Augintel understands that NLP products are field-specific and must be built from the ground up and tailored to specific practices in order to be successful.

