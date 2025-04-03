Washington D.C. Real Estate Veteran Donna Evers Joins TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Joining this firm allows me to deliver even more value to my clients through their world-class marketing platform and international reach. Post this

Following that transaction, Evers served in a management role at Long & Foster, continuing her focus on high-level client service, agent development, and strategic growth in the luxury segment.

Her transition to TTR Sotheby's International Realty is seen as both a natural evolution and a strategic alignment with one of the most powerful global real estate brands in the industry.

"TTR Sotheby's International Realty represents everything I've always valued in real estate — ethics, professionalism, and excellence in service," said Evers.

"Joining this firm allows me to deliver even more value to my clients through their world-class marketing platform and international reach."

Evers' move comes at a time when the D.C. metro area's luxury real estate market continues to evolve rapidly, with buyers and sellers demanding both global exposure and local expertise.

Her addition to the TTR Sotheby's International Realty team strengthens the firm's deep bench of legacy agents and reinforces its position as the leading luxury brokerage in the Capital Region.

"Donna Evers is a legend in Washington real estate," said Mark Lowham, CEO and Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"She has built a career defined by trust, results, and visionary leadership. We are honored to welcome her to our firm."

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is regarded as one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the United States. With 12 brokerage offices and over 500 real estate associates throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture nearly $5 Billion in closed sales in 2024 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy. To learn more, visit us at http://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

