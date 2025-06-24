Washington Post Names CMiT a Winner of the Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces 2025 Award

CMiT has been named one of the Top Workplaces in the Greater Washington Area by The Washington Post, based on employee feedback and culture excellence.
WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMiT is thrilled to announce it has been recognized by The Washington Post as one of the Greater Washington Area's Top Workplaces for 2025. This prestigious award, presented in partnership with Energage, is based entirely on direct feedback from CMiT employees, collected through a confidential, third-party survey. The results measured key facets of employee experience, including alignment with the organization's mission, confidence in leadership, the ability to grow and develop, and overall workplace satisfaction.
The Top Workplaces distinction honors companies that prioritize a people-first culture and foster an environment where employees feel respected, empowered, and inspired to do their best work. CMiT is especially proud to have ranked in the Top 25% nationally across several culture-driving categories, including:
- Meaningful Work
- Cross-Team Cooperation
- Work-Life Balance
"This recognition is a reflection of our people and the purpose-driven culture they've helped build," said John Lehman, President of CMiT. "We're honored to be named a Top Workplace—not just because of the award itself, but because of what it represents: a team that shows up for each other, brings passion to the mission, and delivers exceptional service to our federal partners every day."
"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "In today's market, leaders must allow employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."
About CMiT
CMiT (Crystal Management) is a mission-driven, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) delivering high-performance solutions in program management, systems engineering, software development, and digital transformation. Headquartered in Vienna, VA, CMiT supports critical initiatives across the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and numerous civilian agencies, driven by the belief that our people are at the heart of our success and the purpose behind everything we do.
Learn more: www.cmit.com
