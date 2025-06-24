Washington Post Names CMiT a Winner of the Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces 2025 Award

"Being named a Top Workplace isn't just an honor—it's a reflection of the culture we've built together. Our people are the heart of our mission." — John Lehman, President, CMiT Post this

Meaningful Work

Cross-Team Cooperation

Work-Life Balance

"This recognition is a reflection of our people and the purpose-driven culture they've helped build," said John Lehman, President of CMiT. "We're honored to be named a Top Workplace—not just because of the award itself, but because of what it represents: a team that shows up for each other, brings passion to the mission, and delivers exceptional service to our federal partners every day."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "In today's market, leaders must allow employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About CMiT

CMiT (Crystal Management) is a mission-driven, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) delivering high-performance solutions in program management, systems engineering, software development, and digital transformation. Headquartered in Vienna, VA, CMiT supports critical initiatives across the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and numerous civilian agencies, driven by the belief that our people are at the heart of our success and the purpose behind everything we do.

Learn more: www.cmit.com

Media Contact

CMiT Marketing, Crystal Management (CMiT), 1 (703) 737-7918, [email protected], www.cmit.com

SOURCE Crystal Management (CMiT)