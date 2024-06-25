Washington Post Names ThunderCat Technology a Winner of The Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces 2024 Award

"Smart, honest, hardworking professionals want to be around other smart, honest, hardworking professionals. Therefore, we strive to recruit and retain only the best." - ThunderCat CEO, Tom Deierlein Post this

CEO Tom Deierlein commented on the award; "We are excited to be on this list and to have gotten positive feedback from our team. We are extremely focused on ensuring our folks are challenged, acknowledged and rewarded for their efforts. While we expect individuals to push for excellence, the supportive environment, culture and experience while striving for top performance is equally important. Smart, honest, hardworking professionals want to be around other smart, honest, hardworking professionals. Therefore, we strive to recruit and retain only the best."

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 15 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/interactive/2024/top-workplaces-2024/.

About ThunderCat Technology

Currently ranked #48 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst. http://www.thundercattech.com

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Megan Battaglia, ThunderCat Technology LLC, 7036740229, [email protected], www.thundercattech.com

