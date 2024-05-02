Washington Research Foundation accepting applications for next cohort of WRF Postdoctoral Fellows

"The WRF Postdoctoral Fellowship has been transformative in enabling me to pursue a high-risk but potentially high-reward research direction in my mentors' labs." Eva Nichols, Ph.D., 2022 WRF Postdoctoral Fellow Post this

The 2025 Fellows will be chosen by a national selection committee with expertise spanning multiple scientific fields. Candidates do not yet have to have completed their Ph.D. program to apply, but must do so in time to begin the fellowship, with possible start dates being January, April, July or October 1, 2025.

Clarisse Benson, WRF's manager of student and postdoctoral programs, said, "We're thrilled to announce the opening of applications for our eighth cohort of WRF Postdoctoral Fellows and look forward to supporting scientists at this critical juncture of their career. We hope to see applicants proposing bold ideas with substantial real-world impact, thereby furthering our mission to advance breakthrough technologies in Washington state."

Eva Nichols, Ph.D., began her WRF fellowship in 2022. She is conducting her research in the labs of Brian Beliveau, Ph.D., and Jay Shendure, MD, Ph.D., at the University of Washington's Department of Genome Sciences, where she is working on a scalable spatial transcriptomics approach that can be used to improve 3D pathology efforts. 3D scans present a more complete image of cell and tissue health than traditional 2D methods, with the added advantage that they are nondestructive and enable samples to be reexamined if needed.

"The WRF Postdoctoral Fellowship has been transformative in enabling me to pursue a high-risk but potentially high-reward research direction in my mentors' labs," Nichols said. "WRF's—and my mentors'—support has been invaluable in allowing me to test my scientific creativity and independence before my next career stage."

Applications and letters of recommendation are due by June 26, 2024.

