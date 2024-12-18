Washington Research Foundation awards 12 three-year postdoctoral fellowships

"Our goal is to improve a fundamental bottleneck in biological research—accurate and accessible assembly of many DNA sequences, which can accelerate discovery efforts in fundamental biology to therapeutic development." David Mai, Ph.D. Post this

In addition to financial support, WRF provides Fellows with networking and professional development opportunities, including participation in an annual symposium to showcase their research and learn from their peers. Alumni have progressed to a range of positions in academia and industry. Norma Morella, Ph.D., and Caleb Stoltzfus, Ph.D., who completed fellowships that began in 2020 and 2019, respectively, now serve as members of the program's selection committee.

The incoming cohort of WRF Postdoctoral Fellows will begin their projects in 2025.

David Brenes earned his Ph.D. in bioengineering from Rice University . During his WRF fellowship at UW Mechanical Engineering, he will develop an AI-driven light-sheet microscope for intraoperative margin assessment to help surgeons achieve complete tumor removal during breast-conserving surgeries.

. During his WRF fellowship at UW Mechanical Engineering, he will develop an AI-driven light-sheet microscope for intraoperative margin assessment to help surgeons achieve complete tumor removal during breast-conserving surgeries. Ethan Campbell completed his Ph.D. in oceanography at UW. As a WRF Fellow at UW's Applied Physics Laboratory, he will explore how snowfall and storm events in the Southern Ocean impact the release of ocean heat and the future trajectory of sea ice around Antarctica .

. Alexandra ( Allie) Cheney earned a doctorate in biochemistry at Montana State University . In the Basic Sciences Division at Fred Hutch, she will use fluorescent microscopy, metabolomics and genomics approaches to investigate the role of the enteric nervous system in sensing infectious microbes in the gut.

earned a doctorate in biochemistry at . In the Basic Sciences Division at Fred Hutch, she will use fluorescent microscopy, metabolomics and genomics approaches to investigate the role of the enteric nervous system in sensing infectious microbes in the gut. Faris Horani completed his doctorate in chemistry at the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology. In the University of Washington's Department of Chemistry, he will advance the colloidal synthesis of lead-free iodide elpasolite (double perovskite) semiconductor nanocrystals, focusing on their unique structural, electronic and magneto-optical properties for a range of medical and consumer applications.

Department of Chemistry, he will advance the colloidal synthesis of lead-free iodide elpasolite (double perovskite) semiconductor nanocrystals, focusing on their unique structural, electronic and magneto-optical properties for a range of medical and consumer applications. Zukai Liu earned his Ph.D. in genetics and developmental biology at UConn Health Center and The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine. In the UW Department of Genome Sciences and Institute for Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine, he will continue to utilize stem cell-based models to study human early embryonic development and dissect the genetic basis of birth defects.

Alina Lorant completed her Ph.D. in the Department of Immunology at the University of Washington . At Fred Hutch, she will work to determine the role of myeloid cells in educating immune tolerance in early life.

. At Fred Hutch, she will work to determine the role of myeloid cells in educating immune tolerance in early life. David Mai earned a doctorate in bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania . At Fred Hutch, he will develop new technologies for assembling large libraries of longer DNA sequences to advance research in fundamental biology to therapeutic discovery.

. At Fred Hutch, he will develop new technologies for assembling large libraries of longer DNA sequences to advance research in fundamental biology to therapeutic discovery. Jacob Pitt completed a Ph.D. in ecology at Colorado State University . At the WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center, he will use electrical circuitry-based techniques to identify insect feeding and mating behaviors that contribute to transmission of a plant pathogen affecting cherry trees.

. At the WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center, he will use electrical circuitry-based techniques to identify insect feeding and mating behaviors that contribute to transmission of a plant pathogen affecting cherry trees. Pooja Srinivas earned her Ph.D. in pharmacology at Emory University . In the UW Department of Microbiology, she will be probing regulation of differentiation in ultrasmall bacteria using novel genetic techniques.

. In the UW Department of Microbiology, she will be probing regulation of differentiation in ultrasmall bacteria using novel genetic techniques. Sara Sunshine completed her Ph.D. in biomedical sciences at the University of California, San Francisco . In the Basic Sciences Division at Fred Hutch, she will develop a high-throughput assay to simultaneously quantify neutralizing antibody titers to a spectrum of human viruses.

. In the Basic Sciences Division at Fred Hutch, she will develop a high-throughput assay to simultaneously quantify neutralizing antibody titers to a spectrum of human viruses. Danyang Wang earned her Ph.D. in reproductive biology at the University of Copenhagen , Denmark. In the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Washington , she will investigate a new stem cell-based therapy for primary ovarian insufficiency, a significant cause of female infertility, and explore the mechanisms underlying it.

, Denmark. In the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the , she will investigate a new stem cell-based therapy for primary ovarian insufficiency, a significant cause of female infertility, and explore the mechanisms underlying it. Xiaodi Wang completed her Ph.D. in medical entomology at the University of Florida . In the UW Department of Biology, she will use behavioral and neurophysiological assays, along with genetic modification techniques, to understand molecular and neural bases underlying mosquito host-seeking and blood-feeding behaviors upon malaria parasite infection.

Aimée Dudley, Ph.D., of the Pacific Northwest Research Institute and Daniel Slichter, Ph.D., of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, co-chair the national committee that selected the Fellows.

"By supporting this group of innovative, dynamic young scientists, WRF is investing in the future," Slichter said. "The WRF Postdoctoral Fellowship program is designed to support the brightest and most talented scientific minds early in their careers, enabling them to establish themselves as leaders in industry, academia and public service, and strengthening the scientific ecosystem of Washington and beyond."

"This group of intelligent, innovative and collaborative scientists was chosen from a large and incredibly competitive pool of applicants," Dudley said. "These early-career scientists represent a diverse set of expertise, research interests and life experiences. I'm excited to see what they accomplish, both individually and collectively."

David Mai, Ph.D., will carry out his fellowship at Fred Hutch, focusing on the discovery of new technologies that could improve the development of therapeutics.

"Our goal is to improve a fundamental bottleneck in biological research—accurate and accessible assembly of many DNA sequences, which can accelerate discovery efforts in fundamental biology to therapeutic development," Mai said. "Support through the WRF allows us to fully tackle this ambitious methods development project even though most research efforts are directed toward exploring new biology or creating new medicines."

"WRF is proud to support this exceptional group of postdoctoral Fellows as they embark on projects addressing some of the most pressing challenges of our time," said Clarisse Benson, manager of student and postdoctoral programs at WRF. "Their innovative approaches, collaborative efforts, and dedication to advancing science and engineering hold immense promise for driving impactful solutions and creating a brighter future for our communities and beyond."

The application for WRF Postdoctoral Fellowships beginning in 2026 will open in May 2025.

About Washington Research Foundation:

Washington Research Foundation (WRF) supports research and scholarship in Washington state, with a focus on life sciences and enabling technologies.

WRF was founded in 1981 to assist universities and other nonprofit research institutions in Washington with the commercialization and licensing of their technologies. WRF is one of the foremost technology transfer and grant-making organizations in the nation, having earned more than $445 million in licensing revenue for the University of Washington and providing over $160 million in grants to the state's research institutions to date.

WRF Capital, the investment vehicle for Washington Research Foundation, has backed 132 local startups since 1996. Returns support the Foundation's investment and grantmaking programs.

For more information, please visit wrfseattle.org.

Media Contact

Dale Wadman, Washington Research Foundation, (206) 336-5600, [email protected], https://www.wrfseattle.org/

SOURCE Washington Research Foundation