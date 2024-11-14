Washington Research Foundation awards $387K grant to Derrick Hicks of the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design

"Our goal is to deliver targeted, effective therapies that spare healthy cells while addressing aggressive cancers," Derrick Hicks, Ph.D. Post this

Hicks' collaborators on this project include Gonçalo Bernardes, D.Phil., of the University of Cambridge in the U.K. and the Institute of Molecular Medicine in Lisbon, Portugal. Additionally, for the radiation-focused studies, Hicks and his team will partner with Bruno Oliveira, Ph.D., at Lisbon's Center for Nuclear Sciences and Technologies.

The funding provided by WRF will support the development of these minibinder radio-conjugates for initial targeting of proteins that are highly expressed in tumors and help the tumors survive and spread. Hicks's team will optimize their existing minibinder designs and assess the conjugates' performance in both eliminating cancer and visualizing tumors using positron emission tomography (PET) imaging. PET imaging uses mildly radioactive tracers to create 3D images of areas of the body that accumulate the radiation, in this case the tumor. Researchers will evaluate whether the radiolabeled minibinders make their targeted cancers visible via PET imaging. If so, this new technology could function as both a therapeutic and a diagnostic tool.

"WRF's gracious support enables us to advance minibinder-based radiotherapies, aiming to provide a new treatment option for cancer patients with high unmet medical needs," Hicks said. "Our goal is to deliver targeted, effective therapies that spare healthy cells while addressing aggressive cancers."

WRF's director of grant programs, Meher Antia, Ph.D., said, "WRF has seen clear progress in this work to bring minibinder-based therapeutics to patients from our previous funding and we are delighted to continue our support for the team. We look forward to more exciting results to come in the future."

Hicks expects to complete this project in approximately a year. He is considering spinning out a company from the IPD, which has an enviable track record of creating startups, to support further development of this promising new technology and move it closer to the clinic.

About Washington Research Foundation:

Washington Research Foundation (WRF) supports research and scholarship in Washington state, with a focus on life sciences and enabling technologies.

WRF was founded in 1981 to assist universities and other nonprofit research institutions in Washington with the commercialization and licensing of their technologies. WRF is one of the foremost technology transfer and grant-making organizations in the nation, having earned more than $445 million in licensing revenue for the University of Washington and providing over $160 million in grants to the state's research institutions to date.

WRF Capital, the investment vehicle for Washington Research Foundation, has backed 132 local startups since 1996. Returns support the Foundation's investment and grantmaking programs.

For additional information, please visit wrfseattle.org.

