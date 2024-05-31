Washington Research Foundation awards more than $2 million in grants to support the development of plans for life-science initiatives in the state

"The planning grants are just the beginning of a process that we hope will result in long-term impact in a broad variety of life science areas." Meher Antia, Ph.D., WRF's director of grant programs Post this

Over the next 12 to 18 months, each team will use its planning grant to develop a proposal for a large-scale initiative—potentially on a similar scale to the Invent at Seattle Children's Postdoctoral Scholars Program that WRF has supported since its launch in 2022—for submission to WRF and/or other funding agencies. In its RFP for this award, WRF encouraged investigators to consider elements including potential collaborations between institutions, building diverse, equitable and inclusive innovation ecosystems, and exploring commercialization paths for new technologies to address unmet public needs in the region.

WRF awarded a total of $2,190,486 to support comprehensive planning for the following projects:

Meher Antia, Ph.D., WRF's director of grant programs, said that the planning grants are intended to give investigators the time and resources to fully map out ideas for ambitious and achievable high-impact projects that could significantly improve lives in Washington state and beyond.

"We were delighted to see the interest that was generated by our call for creative, collaborative ideas that would spur innovation in Washington," Antia said. "The planning grants are just the beginning of a process that we hope will result in long-term impact in a broad variety of life science areas."

