Washington Research Foundation commits $1.2 million to collaborative Postdoctoral Entrepreneurship Program at University of Washington and Washington State University

UW's program has supported 29 startups and their founders since its launch, including Greg Newbloom (Membrion) and David Younger (A-Alpha Bio). Melanie Anderson and Sarah Pristash each completed the program and later successfully applied for the WRF Postdoctoral Fellowship to further develop their research.

Because PEP is new to WSU, the partnership will draw on UW's experience and apply the expertise of both institutions' commercialization offices to create a diverse cohort of researchers and bolster the region's pool of entrepreneurial talent. CoMotion will independently fund two additional awards per year at UW.

WRF's Director of Grant Programs Meher Antia said that this collaborative approach will build on the known benefits of cross-institutional partnerships and strengthen Washington's innovation ecosystem.

"UW and WSU both have enviable commercialization records, and we expect that their combined strengths and perspectives will provide excellent training and increase the odds of much-needed technologies reaching the market," Antia said.

She also sees PEP as a natural complement to WRF's Postdoctoral Fellowship program.

"WRF's postdoc program supports innovative research from early-career scientists," Antia said. "PEP focuses more closely on providing business and commercialization training for aspiring entrepreneurs, and we will encourage awardees from both programs to interact with and learn from one another."

"CoMotion is thrilled to share our highly effective postdoctoral commercialization training program with WSU, and grateful for WRF's ongoing commitment in this area," said François Baneyx, UW's vice provost for innovation and director of CoMotion. "The commercialization of technologies developed in the state's research institutions has the potential to deliver profound economic and societal benefits that will be felt throughout our region and the world."

The two universities have a long history of effective partnerships, said Christopher Keane, vice president for research at WSU and vice chancellor for research at WSU Pullman. "Discoveries and innovations through our joint research and scholarly activities have fueled prosperity across the Pacific Northwest. The collaborative environment allows our researchers to bring their unique strengths together to tackle society's biggest challenges. We are excited to join UW in this program, which will bridge the gap between academia and industry to translate our research into innovative practical applications that have high public impact and enhance the region's economic competitiveness," said Keane.

UW and WSU will select and announce PEP awardees on a rolling basis.

About Washington Research Foundation:

Washington Research Foundation (WRF) supports research and scholarship in Washington state, with a focus on life sciences and enabling technologies. WRF was founded in 1981 to assist universities and other nonprofit research institutions in Washington with the commercialization and licensing of their technologies. WRF is one of the foremost technology transfer and grant-making organizations in the nation, having earned more than $445 million in licensing revenue for the University of Washington and providing over $147 million in grants to the state's research institutions to date.

WRF Capital, the investment vehicle for Washington Research Foundation, has backed 122 local startups since 1996. Returns support the Foundation's investment and grant-making programs.

For more information, please visit wrfseattle.org.

About CoMotion:

CoMotion at the University of Washington partners with the UW community on their innovation journey, providing tools, connections, and acumen to transform ideas into economic and societal impact. Find more information at https://comotion.uw.edu.

About the WSU Office of Commercialization:

The Washington State University Office of Commercialization supports faculty and researchers' efforts to translate discoveries into innovations ready for the marketplace. The OC provides research translation opportunities and services through stewardship of the technology transfer process from conception to market by evaluating, protecting where possible, and licensing to industry partners or start-ups.

