Washington State Wine Commission Names Colangelo & Partners as PR Agency of Record

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington State Wine Commission (WSWC) has announced that Colangelo & Partners, a fine wine, spirits, and food-focused integrated communications agency, will be its PR agency of record. Colangelo & Partners will develop and execute a comprehensive communications strategy targeted to key media, trade and consumer stakeholders.

The WSWC is launching a new five-year strategic plan in 2024, focused on driving growth for Washington wine through viticulture & enology research, increasing media and communications impact, and activating distributor and trade partnerships. Colangelo will focus on generating awareness for Washington State wines to key target audiences through media relations, trade strategy, events, and partnerships, supporting the WSWC's efforts to expand the presence of Washington wine locally, nationally and internationally.

"We are excited to partner with Colangelo & Partners at this pivotal time for Washington State wineries, growers, and industry partners," says WSWC Executive Director Kristina Kelley. "We look forward to strengthening relationships with the key industry leaders and target audiences to increase the visibility and interest in Washington Wines for years to come."

Colangelo & Partners will work on a range of strategic media and trade activities to generate a heightened demand and amplified awareness for Washington Wines among target audiences and within key markets. The agency will work in tandem with the WSWC to support key initiatives and consumer events, including Taste Washington, the nation's largest single-region wine and food festival, and Road Trip Washington Wine, one of the most acclaimed and experiential wine trips in the world. As an extension of WSWC, Colangelo & Partners will support the commission's mission to grow Washington State wine through marketing, communications, and viticulture and enology research.

"We're excited and honored by the opportunity to work with the Washington State Wine Commission and the state's expanding network of celebrated wineries, growers and vineyards who are increasingly capturing the industry's attention," said Colangelo & Partners President, Gino Colangelo. "With the exceptional quality of the wines and WSWC's commitment to regional growth, innovation and research, we see abundant opportunities to build and strengthen ties with the media, trade, and consumers."

Washington State is the second-largest wine region in the United States, cultivating over 80 grape varieties across more than 60,000 acres of vine. Established in 1987, the Washington State Wine Commission is a commodity commission that represents all 1,050 licensed wineries and wine grape growers in the state. The commission operates under the key values of passion, people, trust, collaboration and adaptability to provide a platform that represents the entirety of the state's wine industry, from large to small wineries and growers, and to those on the east and west of the state.

For more information about the Washington State Wine Commission, visit the Website, Facebook, or Instagram.

About the Washington State Wine Commission

The Washington State Wine Commission (WSWC) represents every licensed winery and wine grape grower in Washington State. Guided by an appointed board, the mission of the WSWC is to drive growth of Washington Wine through Marketing, Communications, and Viticulture & Enology Research. Funded almost entirely by the industry through assessments based on grape and wine sales, WSWC is a state government agency, established by the legislature in 1987.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long- established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior.

The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. Founded in 2006, Colangelo & Partners was honored as one of the year's top integrated communications firms at the 2013 Agency Elite Awards and for one of the best digital marketing campaigns at the 2014 Digital PR Awards.

