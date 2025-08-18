Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Partners with Neurotone AI to Enhance Aural Rehabilitation Coursework

The partnership between Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Neurotone AI empowers future audiologists through access to innovative auditory training technology.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis will partner with Neurotone AI to equip their Program in Audiology and Communication Sciences (PACS) with hands-on access to Lace AI Pro.

Lace AI Pro is an auditory training platform designed to improve listening and comprehension skills in everyday communication, and can be invaluable for patients with hearing challenges. As part of this partnership, Neurotone AI has supplied the PACS program with educational licenses for Lace AI Pro.

This innovative tool will be integrated into the aural rehabilitation coursework for Doctor of Audiology (AuD) students, providing them with practical experience that enhances their learning and prepares them for their future careers. This experience will enable future audiologists with the skills needed to deliver comprehensive hearing healthcare, helping patients maximize the benefits of their hearing devices.

"Having been a faculty member for many years, I'm thrilled that Washington University is integrating Lace AI Pro into their audiology training experience," said Dr. Nancy Tye-Murray, Professor Emeritus, Washington University School of Medicine and scientific advisor at Neurotone AI. "Our program has always been on the cutting edge of teaching gold-standard hearing healthcare, and collaborating with the Neurotone team is the next logical step in maintaining our excellence."

For more information about Neurotone AI and Lace AI Pro, visit laceauditorytraining.com. To learn more about the WashU Medicine PACS program, visit pacs.wustl.edu/about-pacs.

