Washington Woman Celebrates 110th Birthday After a Lifetime of Public Service, Volunteering and Purpose

"Evangeline is an extraordinary example of resilience, generosity, and grace," said Michael Castleberry, Executive Director of Chevy Chase House Boutique Assisted Living. Post this

Ms. Paredes spent 30 years serving at the Pentagon, where her distinguished federal career earned her the highest civilian honor awarded to federal employees. Rather than slowing down after retirement, she immediately began volunteering with AARP before dedicating herself to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary. In 2010, she received the Andrus Award for Community Service due to her extensive volunteer work with AARP.

When asked the secret to living a long and fulfilling life, Ms. Paredes offers an answer that has nothing to do with miracle diets or longevity trends.

"The days just pass – do what you can! Observe if you can help people. Life takes care of itself. You make it what you want. See what needs to be done, and do it!"

Her philosophy is increasingly supported by research showing that strong social connections and a sense of purpose contribute significantly to healthy aging. For Ms. Paredes, those connections have been built through decades of giving back to her community.

"Evangeline is an extraordinary example of resilience, generosity, and grace," said Michael Castleberry, Executive Director of Chevy Chase House Boutique Assisted Living. "She has devoted her life to serving our country, supporting veterans, and lifting up those around her. Even at 110, she continues to inspire everyone she meets with her optimism, humility, and unwavering commitment to community."

Residents and team members at Chevy Chase House describe Ms. Paredes as a cherished member of the community. Her life reflects not only remarkable longevity but also the enduring impact one person can have through decades of compassion and service.

Her story honors both her incredible milestone and the legacy she continues to build every day—one rooted in patriotism, volunteerism, and meaningful human connection.

As the nation continues to search for the keys to healthy aging, Evangeline Paredes believes the answer has been there all along: find a community, give back, and never stop caring for others.

Media are invited to interview Ms. Paredes, her family members, and Chevy Chase House leadership.

About Chevy Chase House Boutique Assisted Living

Chevy Chase House Boutique Assisted Living offers personalized assisted living in the heart of Washington, D.C., combining exceptional hospitality, chef-prepared dining, engaging lifestyle programming, and individualized care in an intimate, boutique setting. The community is dedicated to helping older adults continue living lives filled with purpose, connection, and joy.

Media Contact

Maggie McElmurry, Chevy Chase House Boutique Assisted Living, 1 (512) 638-0800, [email protected], https://www.meridiansenior.com/senior-living/dc/washington/chevy-chase-house/

SOURCE Chevy Chase House Boutique Assisted Living