Washingtonville Central School District joins the Empire State Purchasing Group

"Distributing bids manually made it challenging to reach additional vendors. There would be instances where only a few vendors would submit a proposal and when you are required to have a minimum number in order to go through with the bid process. But with the Empire State Purchasing Group, we're able to post our bids in one spot with all the information associated with that opportunity and the number of vendors we now reach has increased creating the vendor competition we aim for," said Tina Anastos, Accountant of the Washingtonville Central School District when asked why their department decided to join the Empire State Purchasing Group. "It also allows for vendors to see whether or not their pricing is competitive against other businesses and gives them a chance to adjust for future opportunities."

The Washingtonville Central School District invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/washingtonvillecsd and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 350 other public agencies participating on the Empire State Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About Washingtonville Central School District:

Washingtonville offers Pre-K through Grade 12, serves a population of over 3,700 students, and is composed of three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. The District is among the highest graduation rates in Orange County at 93 percent, 13 percentage points above the New York State average.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

