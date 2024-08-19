Watch a New Episode of Advancements, airing on Saturday, August 24, 2024

Tune in to Bloomberg to learn how advances in science and technology are charging change and fueling growth across the globe.

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watch Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

With a look at the crucial need for technological advancements for improving efficiency, increasing energy density, and reducing costs in battery storage, the show will share how Prevalon Energy – a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture – brings decades of expertise in energy solutions and services to implement innovative energy storage applications at utility-scale.

Next, viewers will be educated about the impact that CAR T therapies have on cancer treatment and the necessity for wider availability to the patients who need these treatments most. Hearing from experts at Kelonia Therapeutics (kelonia), audiences will see how developments in science and technology are improving CAR T therapies to make them more widely available and effective.

Advancements will also explore how Xavier Farm Services (Xavier) – a mobile servicing company specializing in dairy and farm equipment – is helping to improve and create state-of-the-art feed centers by streamlining the process of feeding and equipment repair. Observers will discover how innovations in equipment are helping to cut fuel costs by 40%, contributing to a more sustainable environment.

Finally, the series will educate about the emergence of clinical proteomics, which offers economically viable, convenient, and accessible high-quality early diagnosis. Audiences will learn about Bertis' relentless efforts to implement protein-based clinical solutions in the fight against diseases, and how it combines its capabilities in proteomics research, bioinformatics, and AI technology to overcome the challenging task of commercializing proteomics technology and implementing innovative solutions.

"We are excited to share how developments in technology and innovation continue to shape societies and are contributing to a more sustainable world," said Chad Densen, production manager for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

