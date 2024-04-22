Watch a New Episode of Advancements on Saturday, 4/27 at 8:00 PM ET

Tune in to Bloomberg to learn how technology and innovation are enabling a brighter future.

JUPITER, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce an upcoming airing, scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET on Bloomberg.

With a look at the current climate crisis, this segment will explore how collaborative efforts are helping business, government, and society to work together to transition to a net zero future. Hearing from experts in the sector, viewers will learn how NextGen Energy Partners' (NextGen) dedication to unlocking clean energy markets and to building next generation power infrastructure is helping to mitigate climate risks, stimulate sustainable economies, and accelerate net zero pathways.

Next, the show will share how technology is being used to enable advanced therapy manufacturers to bring Advanced Medicinal Products (ATMPs) to more people, making the highly specialized area of medicine deliverables more available and affordable. Audiences will learn how Autolomous' IT solutions enable CGT manufacturers to scale and streamline operations by integrating siloed information into one digital platform; AutoloMATE, which helps CGT manufacturers gain insights and efficiencies within their workflows, supporting them from development and clinical trials towards commercialization.

Advancements will also explore how developments in digital application technology are bringing ease to the credential evaluation process. Discover how International Education Evaluations (IEE) provides evaluation services for admission consideration to first-year, transfer, and graduate students. Audiences will hear how IEE provides evaluations for a variety of state licensure boards including teaching, nursing, and accounting, as well as how it works with admission offices, licensing boards, recruiters, and employers to ease the credential evaluation process.

Finally, the series will discuss how innovative therapeutics are helping to treat fibrosis diseases, which are involved in roughly 45% of all disease-related deaths in the industrialized world. The segment will highlight how Fibrocor Therapeutics (Fibrocor) is helping to confront challenges and unmet needs by combining its patient-derived target discovery platform with world-leading drug discovery capabilities. Spectators will see how its discovery platform leverages one of the largest patient-derived clinically annotated biorepositories of fibrotic tissue, enabling the identification of novel disease targets and the development of a robust pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics.

"We look forward to exploring how developments in science, technology, and innovation continue to impact society across the globe," said Sarah McBrayer, Creative Director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.AdvancementsTV.com

SOURCE DMG Productions