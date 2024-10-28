Watch a New Episode of Advancements on Saturday, November 2, 2024

"We look forward to sharing how technology continues to evolve and improve operations for organizations and institutions across the world," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series. Post this

With a look at how energy and emissions from travel are currently impacting the world, this segment will educate about the vital role that trains and public transportation play in moving towards a greener future. Watch to find out how Vacations By Rail® uses its vast knowledge of the world's trains, and wide spectrum of rail vacations, to help travelers select the right rail journey and promote rail travel on a larger scale.

Next, explore some of the issues surrounding data ownership and the ability to protect and control data today. Hearing from experts, audiences will learn how Ambient Enterprises' innovative data infrastructure and services are changing the narrative as the show shares how Ambient Protect™ provides the ability to securely manage, protect, and monetize data assets with unparalleled control, accuracy, and transparency, paving the way for people to interact equitably and securely in a digital society.

Finally, Advancements will explore the critical need to foster the adoption of products that both benefit and work with humanity as the series educates about advances in human factors research, which are helping to solve issues with ineffective, inefficient, and cumbersome technologies. Viewers will see how Jumpseat Research's human-centric approach is helping companies to design tools and products that benefit people, while fostering a future where humans continue to push the boundaries of what's possible.

"We look forward to sharing how technology continues to evolve and improve operations for organizations and institutions across the world," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements shines a light on several important issues and topics, while featuring an array of cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

