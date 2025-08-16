Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream Free, TV Channel, Start Time, How to Watch NFL Preseason Week 2

Browns vs. Eagles Preseason Clash: Key Matchups, Streaming Guide, and Roster Battles to Watch
PHILADELPHIA and CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cleveland Browns will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated NFL Preseason Week 2 matchup on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
This game marks a crucial evaluation point. The Browns, eager to solidify their roster following a preseason win over Carolina, will once again test their quarterback depth amid ongoing uncertainties. Meanwhile, the Eagles, reigning Super Bowl champions, bring a dominant defense, posing a significant challenge for Cleveland's offense
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug 16
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Online Streaming: Watch LIVE
TV Broadcast:
- Cleveland: WKYC (NBC) – Local broadcast with Browns commentary
- Philadelphia: NBC10 (WCAU) – Eagles-focused coverage
- National: NFL Network (simulcast)
Live Streaming Options:
- NFL+ (Mobile/tablet only, subscription required)
- Peacock (NBC's streaming service for local markets)
- FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV (NBC & NFL Network included)
- Team Apps: Browns & Eagles official apps for live audio and updates
Radio:
- Browns Radio Network: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM) / ESPN 850 (WKNR-AM)
- Eagles Radio Network: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese & Mike Quick)
Top Storylines to Follow
- Quarterback Rotations
- Browns: Deshaun Watson may play just one series, giving way to Jameis Winston and rookie Carson Beck in an important backup battle.
- Eagles: Jalen Hurts is unlikely to play long, meaning Tanner McKee and Kenny Pickett (if healthy) will get extended reps.
- Rookie Standouts
- Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell (1st-round pick) will face Browns WR Jerry Jeudy, testing his early readiness.
- Browns DT Michael Hall Jr. looks to disrupt Philadelphia's backup O-line.
- Injury Comebacks
- All eyes are on Browns RB Nick Chubb, who could make his first game appearance since his 2023 knee injury.
- Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (minor hamstring tweak) may sit, opening snaps for rookie Johnny Wilson.
- Bubble Players Fighting for Jobs
- Browns: Undrafted WR Jalen Camp and LB Mohamoud Diabate need strong performances.
- Eagles: Backup OL Tyler Steen and S Sydney Brown aim to solidify roster spots.
Coaches' Perspectives
- Kevin Stefanski (Browns): "Preseason is about evaluation. We want to see who steps up when the lights come on."
- Nick Sirianni (Eagles): "This is a chance for young guys to prove they belong. Every rep matters."
Weather & Gameday Experience
Clear skies and mid-70s temperatures are expected, perfect for football. Fans attending can enjoy pregame festivities, including live music and player warm-up access.
Why This Game Matters
While preseason wins and losses don't count, this game is critical for:
- Depth Chart Decisions: Coaches will finalize rotations after this week.
- Chemistry Building: New additions (like Eagles LB Devin White) need live reps.
- Fan Excitement: First look at 2025 draft picks and free-agent signings.
Post-Game Coverage
Post-game press conferences will stream on Browns.com and Eagles.com, with highlights on NFL Network and social media.
Final Tip: Follow @Browns and @Eagles on X (Twitter) for real-time updates, or track stats via the NFL app.
