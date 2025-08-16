Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream Free, TV Channel, Start Time, How to Watch NFL Preseason Week 2

Browns vs. Eagles Preseason Clash: Key Matchups, Streaming Guide, and Roster Battles to Watch

PHILADELPHIA and CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cleveland Browns will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated NFL Preseason Week 2 matchup on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.

This game marks a crucial evaluation point. The Browns, eager to solidify their roster following a preseason win over Carolina, will once again test their quarterback depth amid ongoing uncertainties. Meanwhile, the Eagles, reigning Super Bowl champions, bring a dominant defense, posing a significant challenge for Cleveland's offense

Game Info & How to Watch:

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug 16

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Online Streaming: Watch LIVE

TV Broadcast:

Cleveland : WKYC (NBC) – Local broadcast with Browns commentary

Philadelphia: NBC10 (WCAU) – Eagles-focused coverage

: NBC10 (WCAU) – Eagles-focused coverage National: NFL Network (simulcast)

Live Streaming Options:

NFL+ (Mobile/tablet only, subscription required)

Peacock (NBC's streaming service for local markets)

FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV (NBC & NFL Network included)

Team Apps: Browns & Eagles official apps for live audio and updates

Radio:

Browns Radio Network: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM) / ESPN 850 (WKNR-AM)

Eagles Radio Network: 94.1 WIP ( Merrill Reese & Mike Quick )

Top Storylines to Follow

Quarterback Rotations

Browns: Deshaun Watson may play just one series, giving way to Jameis Winston and rookie Carson Beck in an important backup battle.

may play just one series, giving way to Jameis Winston and rookie in an important backup battle. Eagles: Jalen Hurts is unlikely to play long, meaning Tanner McKee and Kenny Pickett (if healthy) will get extended reps.

and (if healthy) will get extended reps. Rookie Standouts

Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell (1st-round pick) will face Browns WR Jerry Jeudy, testing his early readiness.

Browns DT Michael Hall Jr. looks to disrupt Philadelphia's backup O-line.

backup O-line. Injury Comebacks

All eyes are on Browns RB Nick Chubb, who could make his first game appearance since his 2023 knee injury.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (minor hamstring tweak) may sit, opening snaps for rookie Johnny Wilson .

. Bubble Players Fighting for Jobs

Browns: Undrafted WR Jalen Camp and LB Mohamoud Diabate need strong performances.

Eagles: Backup OL Tyler Steen and S Sydney Brown aim to solidify roster spots.

Coaches' Perspectives

Kevin Stefanski (Browns): "Preseason is about evaluation. We want to see who steps up when the lights come on."

Nick Sirianni (Eagles): "This is a chance for young guys to prove they belong. Every rep matters."

Weather & Gameday Experience

Clear skies and mid-70s temperatures are expected, perfect for football. Fans attending can enjoy pregame festivities, including live music and player warm-up access.

Why This Game Matters

While preseason wins and losses don't count, this game is critical for:

Depth Chart Decisions: Coaches will finalize rotations after this week.

Chemistry Building: New additions (like Eagles LB Devin White) need live reps.

Fan Excitement: First look at 2025 draft picks and free-agent signings.

Post-Game Coverage

Post-game press conferences will stream on Browns.com and Eagles.com, with highlights on NFL Network and social media.

Final Tip: Follow @Browns and @Eagles on X (Twitter) for real-time updates, or track stats via the NFL app.

Don't Miss It! Tune in Saturday at 1:00 PM ET to see the future stars of the Browns and Eagles in action.

