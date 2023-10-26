Watch Hill Development, LLC Provides $3,250,000 First Loan for Two Southeast Net Leased Properties

Kase Abusharkh announces a major financing deal with Watch Hill Development, securing two net leased assets in Alabama.

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watch Hill Development, an affiliate of Bear Equities, is pleased to announce the placement of a $3,250,000 first loan. This financing was utilized to procure two credit-tenant net leased properties in Alabama.

The loan facilitated the borrower's objective to swiftly and efficiently acquire two net leased properties. The transaction exemplifies the agility and strategic vision of Watch Hill Development in providing financing solutions that align with the dynamic demands of today's real estate marketplace.

Kase Abusharkh, co-founder of Bear Equities, emphasized the growing trend and strength of such assets. "Well-located and high-quality net leased assets continue to sell in the market," said Abusharkh. "Watch Hill Development provides private financing solutions in the net leased space, especially as traditional lenders, like banks, increasingly retract from the market."

Serving as the financing arm of Bear Equities, Watch Hill Development stands as a direct lender and equity investor specializing in single-tenant properties across the nation. With a team that brings together a comprehensive range of commercial real estate and finance expertise, Watch Hill Development is poised to provide customized debt and equity solutions.

Bear Equities was formed as a single-family office investing in real estate, technology, and food & beverage businesses. As a principal investor, Bear Equities has acquired or disposed of over 30 commercial real estate assets with an aggregate value exceeding $125,000,000 since 2020. Bear Equities provides private financing to real estate developers and investors through its affiliate Watch Hill Development.

Based in Dallas, TX, Kase Abusharkh has extensive experience in the acquisition, finance, and development of commercial real estate. He recently served as the Chief Investment Officer for a publicly registered non-traded REIT in New York City. A Saint Mary's College of California graduate, Kase is dedicated to philanthropy, supporting education, and kidney transplant research through family endowments. Mr. Abusharkh is a member of the Board of Regents of Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory in San Francisco. Mr. Abusharkh is currently pursuing a master's degree at Brown University in Providence, RI.

For more news and information on Bear Equities, you can visit their website at https://bearequities.com/.

To learn more about Kase Abusharkh, please visit his LinkedIn profile.

Media Contact

Kase Abusharkh, Bear Equities, 1 925-348-1844, [email protected], https://bearequities.com/

SOURCE Bear Equities