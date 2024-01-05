Watch Now - A New Docuseries, 'Fighting Perry And Winfrey In A Court Of Law' Season 1, Available Now On Prime Video - Prime Video Direct!

'Fighting Perry And Winfrey In A Court of Law' Season 1( Now Available on Prime Video, Prime Video Direct), in the United States and the United Kingdom! Watch the Docu-series of the year, the events of two prose litigants, told in their voices, in an explosive story never before heard. Terri and William (Plaintiffs), battle over their U.S. Copyrighted works that span over a decade, evolving into a joint Civil RICO case, in April (2017), against Hollywood giants, Perry and Winfrey. You Won't Want To Miss It!
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Terri Lowe and William James, tell a play-by-play story of their Court battles with titans and hollywood moguls Perry and Winfrey in a two-season 12-episode docuseries. Season 1 now available, boast of two authors discussing how they teamed up with one another in February 2017 after losing lawsuits with similar legal issues individually against Perry later adding Winfrey.
William and Terri filed a Civil RICO case in the Northern District of Georgia, Case # 1:17cv01181-RWS-TWT as joint co-plaintiffs. They discussed the pitfalls in undertaking such a task as that case and the circumstances surrounding their heartbreaking experiences.
Terri and William provide a background of their personal lives, and account of how they lost their individual lawsuits in the Northern District Court of Indiana for William case #2:13cv00139, under James v Perry et. al., and for Terri, under the Northern District of Georgia case #1:2015cv03400, Strickland v Perry also, under Southern District of New York case #1:13cv01655, as well as, Donald v Tyler Perry Company an appeal under the Eleventh Circuit Court Filings Case #16-11601.
Terri and William wrap up a subsequent prose filing in the Northern District of Georgia case #1:2015cv03400 Terri Lowe aka Strickland, (Donald-Tucker) which lead into how the two became acquainted and involved in the joint Civil RICO Case in the Northern District of Georgia.
The sixth episode is an intro to the second season that go into the depth of the downward spiraled turning point in the District Court 1:17-cv-1181-RWS-TWT, leading to the Eleventh Circuit Court unfruitful filings Case #17-13294-EE; 17-14866-FF; 18-13553-F, 18-13553-G, and an appellate level Writ of Mandamus, other filings include two writ of certiorari's filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, under William James et. al. v Barbara Hunt et. al cases #18-1557 and #19-390.
A Docu-series of events of two prose litigants Terri and William that go toe-to-toe legally with Hollywood moguls, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey over U.S. Copyrighted works that span over a decade, that evolved into a Civil RICO case April (2017). (IMDB)
"This was a long road, and over a decade in the making. This is our story." Quoted - Producers/Directors Terri Lowe and William James."
Watch Now! Fighting Perry and Winfrey In A Court of Law - Season 1 - 6 Episodes - 6 hours.
