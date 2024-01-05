Watch Now - A New Docuseries, 'Fighting Perry And Winfrey In A Court Of Law' Season 1, Available Now On Prime Video - Prime Video Direct!

A Docu-series of events of two prose litigants Terri and William that go toe-to-toe legally with Hollywood moguls, Perry and Winfrey over U.S. Copyrighted works that span over a decade, that evolved into a joint Civil RICO case April (2017), ending November (2019). Post this

Terri and William provide a background of their personal lives, and account of how they lost their individual lawsuits in the Northern District Court of Indiana for William case #2:13cv00139, under James v Perry et. al., and for Terri, under the Northern District of Georgia case #1:2015cv03400, Strickland v Perry also, under Southern District of New York case #1:13cv01655, as well as, Donald v Tyler Perry Company an appeal under the Eleventh Circuit Court Filings Case #16-11601.

Terri and William wrap up a subsequent prose filing in the Northern District of Georgia case #1:2015cv03400 Terri Lowe aka Strickland, (Donald-Tucker) which lead into how the two became acquainted and involved in the joint Civil RICO Case in the Northern District of Georgia.

The sixth episode is an intro to the second season that go into the depth of the downward spiraled turning point in the District Court 1:17-cv-1181-RWS-TWT, leading to the Eleventh Circuit Court unfruitful filings Case #17-13294-EE; 17-14866-FF; 18-13553-F, 18-13553-G, and an appellate level Writ of Mandamus, other filings include two writ of certiorari's filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, under William James et. al. v Barbara Hunt et. al cases #18-1557 and #19-390.

A Docu-series of events of two prose litigants Terri and William that go toe-to-toe legally with Hollywood moguls, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey over U.S. Copyrighted works that span over a decade, that evolved into a Civil RICO case April (2017). (IMDB)

"This was a long road, and over a decade in the making. This is our story." Quoted - Producers/Directors Terri Lowe and William James."

Watch Now! Fighting Perry and Winfrey In A Court of Law - Season 1 - 6 Episodes - 6 hours.

Media Contact

T Lowe - Mitchell, Tervanjay Films, Inc. and BJ Production, 1 470-388-2717, [email protected], https://www.tervanjayfilmsinc.com

SOURCE Tervanjay Films, Inc.