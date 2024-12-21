Watch out Booze, THC Cocktails are on the rise! Try these 30 Cannabis-Infused Cocktails!

Skip the booze and opt for alcohol alternatives with THC and CBD that don't compromise on taste or fun. Alcohol is so rough on your body, where THC and CBD drinks are not invasive on your organs. Sip on the Mango THC Mocktail, with tropical flavors and a THC-infused kick or our other mocktails! Post this

By Steve McCarthy, December 6th, 2024

Cannabis-infused drinks are taking over as one of the hottest trends in the cannabis world. Whether you're looking for THC-infused cocktails, CBD tea recipes, or creative cannabis mocktails, this guide has got you covered. With Cannabis Pharmacy's premium syrups and tinctures, you can whip up delicious drinks that are easy, refreshing, and perfect for any occasion. Let's dive into some amazing cannabis drink recipes, tips, and tricks to elevate your beverage game.

Looking for the Best Cannabis Drink Recipe?

Cannabis drinks are beverages infused with cannabinoids like THC or CBD. They range from psychoactive cocktails using THC to soothing, non-psychoactive teas with CBD. Thanks to products like the TRE House HHC Syrup Purple Stuff or Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Tincture, it's never been easier to make your own cannabis-infused drinks at home.

THC Drink Recipes

Bussin' Berry Lemonade and Watermelon Chill Spritzer are awesome options. Check them out below! Elevate your beverage game with the best THC drink recipes that combine relaxation and flavor. Sparkling spritzers, nostalgic floats, and dreamy cream floats all mixed with THC syrups making them perfect for parties or a laid-back evening at home. Discover how THC drinks can transform the way you unwind.

1. Bussin' Berry Lemonade

A refreshing THC-infused lemonade perfect for summer days or relaxing weekends.

Ingredients:

1 cup lemonade

1 tablespoon TRE House Delta-9 Syrup Bussin' Berry

Ice cubes

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

In a glass, combine lemonade and Bussin' Berry syrup.

Add ice and stir well.

Garnish with mint leaves and enjoy!

Bussin Berry THC Syrup – Enjoy the bold berry flavor infused with THC for a smooth and uplifting experience.

2. Watermelon Chill Spritzer

A fizzy, fruity drink to help you unwind.

Ingredients:

1 cup sparkling water

1 tablespoon TRE House Delta-9 Syrup Watermelon Felon

2 slices of fresh watermelon

Ice

Instructions:

Muddle watermelon slices at the bottom of a glass.

Add sparkling water and THC syrup.

Stir, add ice, and serve.

3. Orange Cream Dream Float

A nostalgic THC twist on a classic soda float.

Ingredients:

1 cup orange soda

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Orange Cream THC Syrup

Orange Cream THC Syrup – Enjoy the smooth, citrus flavor infused with Delta 9 for a relaxing experience.

Instructions:

Pour orange soda into a glass.

Stir in Orange Cream THC syrup.

Add a scoop of ice cream and let it float.

CBD Tea Recipes

Winding down after a long day? Preparing for a peaceful night? CBD tea recipes offer a perfect blend of flavor and relaxation. Try the Mint Chocolate CBD Hot Tea for a soothing cup that combines the cooling freshness of peppermint with the comforting richness of chocolate (See Below)! Looking for something to help you sleep? The Sleepytime CBD Chamomile Tea combines the calming properties of chamomile with the powerful effects of CBD to lull you into relaxation.

4. Mint Chocolate CBD Hot Tea

A warm, cozy tea perfect for unwinding after a long day.

Ingredients:

1 cup hot water

1 peppermint tea bag

1 tablespoon Lazarus Naturals Mint Chocolate CBD Tincture

Instructions:

Steep the peppermint tea bag in hot water for 3-5 minutes.

Stir in the CBD tincture and enjoy.

5. Sleepytime CBD Chamomile Tea

Perfect for winding down before bed.

Ingredients:

1 cup hot water

1 chamomile tea bag

1 dropper CBDFx Delta-9 CBD Sleep Tincture

Instructions:

Brew the chamomile tea in hot water.

Add the CBD tincture, stir, and sip your way to relaxation.

Cannabis Cocktails and Mocktails

Take your mixology skills to the next level with cannabis cocktails and mocktails that blend traditional flavors with modern THC twists. Try the Pina Colada Paradise below for a tropical getaway in a glass, or shake things up with the Magic Mushroom Mule, a psychedelic mocktail perfect for adventurous evenings. These cannabis cocktail recipes allow you to incorporate THC syrups or tinctures into your favorite drinks, turning happy hour into a psychedelic euphoric experience.

6. Pina Colada Paradise

A tropical cocktail with a THC twist.

Ingredients:

1 cup pineapple juice

1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Pina Colada THC Syrup

1/4 cup coconut cream

Ice

Piña Colada THC Syrup – Enjoy the tropical blend of pineapple and coconut flavors infused with Delta 9 for a smooth and relaxing experience.

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Pour into a glass and garnish with a pineapple wedge.

7. Magic Mushroom Mule

A psychedelic mocktail for adventurous nights.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup ginger beer

1 tablespoon TRE House Magic Mushroom Syrup Galaxy Grape

1/4 cup lime juice

Ice

Instructions:

Combine ginger beer, syrup, and lime juice in a copper mug.

Add ice, stir, and garnish with a lime wedge.

Alcohol Alternatives with THC and CBD

Skip the booze and opt for alcohol alternatives with THC and CBD that don't compromise on taste or fun. Honestly, alcohol is so rough on your body, where THC and CBD drinks are not invasive on your organs. Sip on the Mango THC Mocktail, with tropical flavors and a THC-infused kick, or try the Berry Bliss CBD Sparkler for a refreshing fizzy delight. These drinks are perfect for social occasions or quiet nights in, offering the relaxing effects of cannabis without the hangover.

8. Mango THC Mocktail

A tropical, alcohol-free drink to elevate your evening.

Ingredients:

1 cup mango juice

1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Mango THC Syrup

Ice

420mg Mango THC Syrup – Enjoy the tropical mango flavor infused with 420mg of Delta 9 for a refreshing and powerful experience.

Instructions:

Combine mango juice and syrup in a shaker with ice.

Shake well, pour into a glass, and serve.

9. Berry Bliss CBD Sparkler

A fizzy drink with calming CBD.

Ingredients:

1 cup sparkling water

1 tablespoon CBDFx Calming Tincture

Fresh berries for garnish

Instructions:

Mix sparkling water and CBD tincture.

Add ice and garnish with fresh berries.

10. Watermelon Wonderland

A quick and refreshing cannabis soda.

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Combine soda and syrup in a glass.

Add ice, stir, and sip.

11. Purple Chill Sparkler

An effortless fizzy THC mocktail.

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Mix tonic water and syrup in a glass.

Stir and enjoy over ice.

12. Mango Sunset

A tropical, THC-infused soda.

Ingredients:

1 cup orange soda

1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Mango THC Syrup

Instructions:

Pour soda into a glass.

Stir in syrup and serve.

13. Sleepy Mint Bliss

A soothing bedtime tea.

Ingredients:

1 cup hot water

1 mint tea bag

1 dropper CBDFx Delta-9 CBD Sleep Tincture

Instructions:

Brew tea and add CBD tincture.

Stir and sip for ultimate relaxation.

14. Strawberry Dreams Iced Tea

A fruity twist on classic iced tea.

Ingredients:

1 cup sweet iced tea

1 tablespoon TRE House Magic Mushroom Syrup Strawberry Gelato

Ice

Instructions:

Mix syrup into iced tea.

Serve over ice with a lemon wedge.

Classic Cocktails with a Cannabis Twist

We've reimagined your favorite classic cocktails with THC-infused cocktails that add a modern flair to traditional recipes. The THC Margarita Madness and The Mojito Highlife are infused with premium THC syrups, creating a unique taste and experience. For those who love bold flavors, the Negroni Noir offers a sophisticated blend of herbal notes with a touch of THC, making it an excellent choice for any occasion.

15. THC Margarita Madness

Ingredients:

1/2 cup lime juice

1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Margarita THC Syrup

1/2 cup tequila (optional)

Salt for rim

Ice

Instructions:

Rim your glass with salt.

Mix lime juice, THC syrup, and tequila.

Serve over ice.

16. The Mojito Highlife

Ingredients:

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon TRE House Delta-9 Syrup Bussin' Berry

1/2 cup club soda

1/2 cup white rum (optional)

Ice

Instructions:

Muddle mint and sugar in a glass.

Add THC syrup, club soda, and rum.

Stir well and add ice.

17. Mushroom Mule

Ingredients:

1/2 cup ginger beer

1 tablespoon TRE House Magic Mushroom Syrup Galaxy Grape

1/4 cup vodka (optional)

Lime wedge

Instructions:

Combine ginger beer, syrup, and vodka in a copper mug.

Stir and garnish with lime.

18. Highball Heaven

Ingredients:

1/2 cup whiskey

1/2 cup ginger ale

1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Cherry THC Syrup

Ice

Instructions:

Mix whiskey, ginger ale, and syrup in a glass.

Serve over ice.

19. Negroni Noir

Ingredients:

1/3 cup gin

1/3 cup sweet vermouth

1/3 cup Campari

1 tablespoon TRE House Delta-9 Syrup Watermelon Felon

Instructions:

Stir all ingredients with ice.

Strain into a chilled glass and serve.

Other Mocktails and Non-Alcoholic THC Drinks

For those seeking non-alcoholic cannabis drinks, these cannabis mocktails can bring you creativity and relaxation. Try out a Berry Blast Fizz, a sparkling THC delight, or a Tropical THC Cooler. Cannabis Mocktail recipes are not only delicious but also a perfect way to enjoy the benefits of THC or CBD downsides of alcohol.

20. Berry Blast Fizz

Ingredients:

1 cup sparkling water

1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Orange Cream THC Syrup

Ice

Instructions:

Mix sparkling water and syrup in a glass.

Add ice and enjoy.

21. Tropical THC Cooler

Ingredients:

1 cup coconut water

1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Pina Colada THC Syrup

Ice

Instructions:

Combine coconut water and syrup.

Stir well and serve over ice.

22. Raspberry Zen Tea

Ingredients:

1 cup hot green tea

1 dropper Lazarus Naturals CBD Tincture

1 tablespoon raspberry syrup

6000mg Mint Chocolate CBD Tincture – Enjoy a high-potency blend of CBD with mint and chocolate flavors for a soothing, enhanced wellness experience.

Instructions:

Brew tea and stir in CBD tincture and raspberry syrup.

Enjoy warm.

More Creative Cannabis Drinks

We are passionate about cannabis. We are also passionate about unwinding, having fun, and hanging out with our family and friends. We've found that these creative cannabis drinks push the boundaries of traditional cocktails and alcoholic beverages. We love them, and we know you will too!

The THC Old Fashioned Twist offers a new take on a classic favorite, while the Cosmic Berry Shake combines sweet decadence with the power of THC. For something refreshing, try the Sour High Lemonade, blending tangy citrus with a THC infusion for a drink that's as bold as it is relaxing. With these recipes, you'll discover that cannabis drinks and recipes are only limited by your imagination.

23. THC Old Fashioned Twist

Ingredients:

1 sugar cube

Dash of bitters

1 tablespoon TRE House HHC Syrup Purple Stuff

1/2 cup bourbon (optional)

Orange peel for garnish

Instructions:

Muddle sugar cube and bitters in a glass.

Add syrup and bourbon.

Stir and garnish with orange peel.

24. Cosmic Berry Shake

Ingredients:

1 cup milk or milk alternative

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

1 tablespoon TRE House Magic Mushroom Syrup Strawberry Gelato

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients.

Serve in a tall glass with whipped cream.

25. Sour High Lemonade

Ingredients:

1/2 cup lemonade

1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Cherry THC Syrup

Splash of lime juice

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.

Strain into a glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

26. Chocolate Mint Sleepy Shake

Ingredients:

1 cup chocolate almond milk

1 dropper CBDFx Calming Tincture

Whipped cream

Instructions:

Mix almond milk and tincture.

Top with whipped cream and enjoy chilled.

27. THC Sourberry Spritz

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Stir cranberry juice and THC syrup in a glass.

Top with club soda.

28. Citrus Cloud Cooler

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Stir all ingredients in a glass.

Add ice and enjoy.

29. Berry Buzz Martini

Ingredients:

1/2 cup vodka (optional)

1 tablespoon TRE House HHC Syrup Purple Stuff

Splash of cranberry juice

Instructions:

Shake all ingredients with ice.

Strain into a martini glass.

30. Honeydew Zen Cooler

Ingredients:

1 cup honeydew melon juice

1 dropper Mellow Fellow Wellness Tincture

Instructions:

Stir juice and tincture in a glass.

Serve chilled.

