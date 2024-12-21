Watch out Booze, THC Cocktails are on the rise! Try these 30 Cannabis-Infused Cocktails!

Cannabis-infused drinks are taking over as one of the hottest trends in the cannabis world. Whether you're looking for THC-infused cocktails, CBD tea recipes, or creative cannabis mocktails, this guide has got you covered. With Cannabis Pharmacy's premium syrups and tinctures, you can whip up delicious drinks that are easy, refreshing, and perfect for any occasion. Let's dive into some amazing cannabis drink recipes, tips, and tricks to elevate your beverage game.
30 Must-Try Cannabis Drink Recipes for the Holidays: THC Cocktails, CBD Teas, and Weed-Infused Sips You'll Love
By Steve McCarthy, December 6th, 2024
Looking for the Best Cannabis Drink Recipe?
Cannabis drinks are beverages infused with cannabinoids like THC or CBD. They range from psychoactive cocktails using THC to soothing, non-psychoactive teas with CBD. Thanks to products like the TRE House HHC Syrup Purple Stuff or Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Tincture, it's never been easier to make your own cannabis-infused drinks at home.
THC Drink Recipes
Bussin' Berry Lemonade and Watermelon Chill Spritzer are awesome options. Check them out below! Elevate your beverage game with the best THC drink recipes that combine relaxation and flavor. Sparkling spritzers, nostalgic floats, and dreamy cream floats all mixed with THC syrups making them perfect for parties or a laid-back evening at home. Discover how THC drinks can transform the way you unwind.
1. Bussin' Berry Lemonade
A refreshing THC-infused lemonade perfect for summer days or relaxing weekends.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup lemonade
- 1 tablespoon TRE House Delta-9 Syrup Bussin' Berry
- Ice cubes
- Fresh mint leaves for garnish
Instructions:
- In a glass, combine lemonade and Bussin' Berry syrup.
- Add ice and stir well.
- Garnish with mint leaves and enjoy!
Bussin Berry THC Syrup – Enjoy the bold berry flavor infused with THC for a smooth and uplifting experience.
2. Watermelon Chill Spritzer
A fizzy, fruity drink to help you unwind.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sparkling water
- 1 tablespoon TRE House Delta-9 Syrup Watermelon Felon
- 2 slices of fresh watermelon
- Ice
Instructions:
- Muddle watermelon slices at the bottom of a glass.
- Add sparkling water and THC syrup.
- Stir, add ice, and serve.
3. Orange Cream Dream Float
A nostalgic THC twist on a classic soda float.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup orange soda
- 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
- 1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Orange Cream THC Syrup
Orange Cream THC Syrup – Enjoy the smooth, citrus flavor infused with Delta 9 for a relaxing experience.
Instructions:
- Pour orange soda into a glass.
- Stir in Orange Cream THC syrup.
- Add a scoop of ice cream and let it float.
CBD Tea Recipes
Winding down after a long day? Preparing for a peaceful night? CBD tea recipes offer a perfect blend of flavor and relaxation. Try the Mint Chocolate CBD Hot Tea for a soothing cup that combines the cooling freshness of peppermint with the comforting richness of chocolate (See Below)! Looking for something to help you sleep? The Sleepytime CBD Chamomile Tea combines the calming properties of chamomile with the powerful effects of CBD to lull you into relaxation.
4. Mint Chocolate CBD Hot Tea
A warm, cozy tea perfect for unwinding after a long day.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup hot water
- 1 peppermint tea bag
- 1 tablespoon Lazarus Naturals Mint Chocolate CBD Tincture
Instructions:
- Steep the peppermint tea bag in hot water for 3-5 minutes.
- Stir in the CBD tincture and enjoy.
5. Sleepytime CBD Chamomile Tea
Perfect for winding down before bed.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup hot water
- 1 chamomile tea bag
- 1 dropper CBDFx Delta-9 CBD Sleep Tincture
Instructions:
- Brew the chamomile tea in hot water.
- Add the CBD tincture, stir, and sip your way to relaxation.
Cannabis Cocktails and Mocktails
Take your mixology skills to the next level with cannabis cocktails and mocktails that blend traditional flavors with modern THC twists. Try the Pina Colada Paradise below for a tropical getaway in a glass, or shake things up with the Magic Mushroom Mule, a psychedelic mocktail perfect for adventurous evenings. These cannabis cocktail recipes allow you to incorporate THC syrups or tinctures into your favorite drinks, turning happy hour into a psychedelic euphoric experience.
6. Pina Colada Paradise
A tropical cocktail with a THC twist.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- 1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Pina Colada THC Syrup
- 1/4 cup coconut cream
- Ice
Piña Colada THC Syrup – Enjoy the tropical blend of pineapple and coconut flavors infused with Delta 9 for a smooth and relaxing experience.
Instructions:
- Blend all ingredients until smooth.
- Pour into a glass and garnish with a pineapple wedge.
7. Magic Mushroom Mule
A psychedelic mocktail for adventurous nights.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup ginger beer
- 1 tablespoon TRE House Magic Mushroom Syrup Galaxy Grape
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- Ice
Instructions:
- Combine ginger beer, syrup, and lime juice in a copper mug.
- Add ice, stir, and garnish with a lime wedge.
Alcohol Alternatives with THC and CBD
Skip the booze and opt for alcohol alternatives with THC and CBD that don't compromise on taste or fun. Honestly, alcohol is so rough on your body, where THC and CBD drinks are not invasive on your organs. Sip on the Mango THC Mocktail, with tropical flavors and a THC-infused kick, or try the Berry Bliss CBD Sparkler for a refreshing fizzy delight. These drinks are perfect for social occasions or quiet nights in, offering the relaxing effects of cannabis without the hangover.
8. Mango THC Mocktail
A tropical, alcohol-free drink to elevate your evening.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup mango juice
- 1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Mango THC Syrup
- Ice
420mg Mango THC Syrup – Enjoy the tropical mango flavor infused with 420mg of Delta 9 for a refreshing and powerful experience.
Instructions:
- Combine mango juice and syrup in a shaker with ice.
- Shake well, pour into a glass, and serve.
9. Berry Bliss CBD Sparkler
A fizzy drink with calming CBD.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sparkling water
- 1 tablespoon CBDFx Calming Tincture
- Fresh berries for garnish
Instructions:
- Mix sparkling water and CBD tincture.
- Add ice and garnish with fresh berries.
10. Watermelon Wonderland
A quick and refreshing cannabis soda.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup club soda
- 1 tablespoon TRE House Delta-9 Syrup Watermelon Felon
- Ice
Instructions:
- Combine soda and syrup in a glass.
- Add ice, stir, and sip.
11. Purple Chill Sparkler
An effortless fizzy THC mocktail.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup tonic water
- 1 tablespoon TRE House HHC Syrup Purple Stuff
Instructions:
- Mix tonic water and syrup in a glass.
- Stir and enjoy over ice.
12. Mango Sunset
A tropical, THC-infused soda.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup orange soda
- 1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Mango THC Syrup
Instructions:
- Pour soda into a glass.
- Stir in syrup and serve.
13. Sleepy Mint Bliss
A soothing bedtime tea.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup hot water
- 1 mint tea bag
- 1 dropper CBDFx Delta-9 CBD Sleep Tincture
Instructions:
- Brew tea and add CBD tincture.
- Stir and sip for ultimate relaxation.
14. Strawberry Dreams Iced Tea
A fruity twist on classic iced tea.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sweet iced tea
- 1 tablespoon TRE House Magic Mushroom Syrup Strawberry Gelato
- Ice
Instructions:
- Mix syrup into iced tea.
- Serve over ice with a lemon wedge.
Classic Cocktails with a Cannabis Twist
We've reimagined your favorite classic cocktails with THC-infused cocktails that add a modern flair to traditional recipes. The THC Margarita Madness and The Mojito Highlife are infused with premium THC syrups, creating a unique taste and experience. For those who love bold flavors, the Negroni Noir offers a sophisticated blend of herbal notes with a touch of THC, making it an excellent choice for any occasion.
15. THC Margarita Madness
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup lime juice
- 1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Margarita THC Syrup
- 1/2 cup tequila (optional)
- Salt for rim
- Ice
Instructions:
- Rim your glass with salt.
- Mix lime juice, THC syrup, and tequila.
- Serve over ice.
16. The Mojito Highlife
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon TRE House Delta-9 Syrup Bussin' Berry
- 1/2 cup club soda
- 1/2 cup white rum (optional)
- Ice
Instructions:
- Muddle mint and sugar in a glass.
- Add THC syrup, club soda, and rum.
- Stir well and add ice.
17. Mushroom Mule
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup ginger beer
- 1 tablespoon TRE House Magic Mushroom Syrup Galaxy Grape
- 1/4 cup vodka (optional)
- Lime wedge
Instructions:
- Combine ginger beer, syrup, and vodka in a copper mug.
- Stir and garnish with lime.
18. Highball Heaven
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup whiskey
- 1/2 cup ginger ale
- 1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Cherry THC Syrup
- Ice
Instructions:
- Mix whiskey, ginger ale, and syrup in a glass.
- Serve over ice.
19. Negroni Noir
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup gin
- 1/3 cup sweet vermouth
- 1/3 cup Campari
- 1 tablespoon TRE House Delta-9 Syrup Watermelon Felon
Instructions:
- Stir all ingredients with ice.
- Strain into a chilled glass and serve.
Other Mocktails and Non-Alcoholic THC Drinks
For those seeking non-alcoholic cannabis drinks, these cannabis mocktails can bring you creativity and relaxation. Try out a Berry Blast Fizz, a sparkling THC delight, or a Tropical THC Cooler. Cannabis Mocktail recipes are not only delicious but also a perfect way to enjoy the benefits of THC or CBD downsides of alcohol.
20. Berry Blast Fizz
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sparkling water
- 1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Orange Cream THC Syrup
- Ice
Instructions:
- Mix sparkling water and syrup in a glass.
- Add ice and enjoy.
21. Tropical THC Cooler
Ingredients:
- 1 cup coconut water
- 1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Pina Colada THC Syrup
- Ice
Instructions:
- Combine coconut water and syrup.
- Stir well and serve over ice.
22. Raspberry Zen Tea
Ingredients:
- 1 cup hot green tea
- 1 dropper Lazarus Naturals CBD Tincture
- 1 tablespoon raspberry syrup
6000mg Mint Chocolate CBD Tincture – Enjoy a high-potency blend of CBD with mint and chocolate flavors for a soothing, enhanced wellness experience.
Instructions:
- Brew tea and stir in CBD tincture and raspberry syrup.
- Enjoy warm.
More Creative Cannabis Drinks
We are passionate about cannabis. We are also passionate about unwinding, having fun, and hanging out with our family and friends. We've found that these creative cannabis drinks push the boundaries of traditional cocktails and alcoholic beverages. We love them, and we know you will too!
The THC Old Fashioned Twist offers a new take on a classic favorite, while the Cosmic Berry Shake combines sweet decadence with the power of THC. For something refreshing, try the Sour High Lemonade, blending tangy citrus with a THC infusion for a drink that's as bold as it is relaxing. With these recipes, you'll discover that cannabis drinks and recipes are only limited by your imagination.
23. THC Old Fashioned Twist
Ingredients:
- 1 sugar cube
- Dash of bitters
- 1 tablespoon TRE House HHC Syrup Purple Stuff
- 1/2 cup bourbon (optional)
- Orange peel for garnish
Instructions:
- Muddle sugar cube and bitters in a glass.
- Add syrup and bourbon.
- Stir and garnish with orange peel.
24. Cosmic Berry Shake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk or milk alternative
- 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
- 1 tablespoon TRE House Magic Mushroom Syrup Strawberry Gelato
Instructions:
- Blend all ingredients.
- Serve in a tall glass with whipped cream.
25. Sour High Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup lemonade
- 1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Cherry THC Syrup
- Splash of lime juice
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.
- Strain into a glass and garnish with a lime wheel.
26. Chocolate Mint Sleepy Shake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup chocolate almond milk
- 1 dropper CBDFx Calming Tincture
- Whipped cream
Instructions:
- Mix almond milk and tincture.
- Top with whipped cream and enjoy chilled.
27. THC Sourberry Spritz
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup cranberry juice
- 1 tablespoon TRE House Delta-9 Syrup Bussin' Berry
- Club soda
Instructions:
- Stir cranberry juice and THC syrup in a glass.
- Top with club soda.
28. Citrus Cloud Cooler
Ingredients:
- 1 cup lemonade
- 1 tablespoon Tillmans Tranquils Orange Cream THC Syrup
Instructions:
- Stir all ingredients in a glass.
- Add ice and enjoy.
29. Berry Buzz Martini
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup vodka (optional)
- 1 tablespoon TRE House HHC Syrup Purple Stuff
- Splash of cranberry juice
Instructions:
- Shake all ingredients with ice.
- Strain into a martini glass.
30. Honeydew Zen Cooler
Ingredients:
- 1 cup honeydew melon juice
- 1 dropper Mellow Fellow Wellness Tincture
Instructions:
- Stir juice and tincture in a glass.
- Serve chilled.
