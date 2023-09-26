Watch, Relax, Repeat: Shining Way Launches SitBax™ Bleacher Seat, Elevating Views & Comfort at Any Event

Enjoy sports, concerts and events with the full body support of SitBax Bleacher Seat, offering a high-back padded design for the lower body, upper body and neck. SitBax also features a head pillow and padded armrests for additional comfort and support.
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready to 'SitBax' and relax! Launching today, the patent pending SitBax Bleacher Seat is a versatile stadium seat that redefines comfort and convenience for sports enthusiasts, concert-goers, and event aficionados. Designed for full-body support, SitBax provides high-back padding, adjustable recline, full swivel capability, padded armrests, and a cozy head pillow.
Traditional bleacher seating can be hard on the tailbone and lacks back support. Portable bleacher chairs are a popular choice for spectators seeking additional comfort and support but current options lack support for the upper back and neck. SitBax Bleacher Seat provides game-changing comfort and support, designed for anyone who often attends long events or games. Having a comfortable seat is essential, and SitBax offers full-body comfort and is easy to transport, carry and set up.
Never miss a beat or play with the full swivel feature. SitBax can turn easily to follow the action on the field or performance space. SitBax has an adjustable recline to suit multiple preferences. Easily adjust the chair from the back choosing from multiple positions. With the L-shaped folding arms, SitBax secures easily to bleachers for extra stability and support. The SitBax Bleacher Seat is fully collapsible for easy storage and portability. It includes padded backpack straps for a comfortable carry.
"I experienced a discomfort that I think a lot of parents can relate to. After a full work day, sitting at a computer, my upper neck and back hurt from sitting on high school bleachers at my son's soccer tournament," said Melissa Davis, inventor of SitBax Bleacher Seat. "I couldn't find a high back bleacher chair that provided what I needed, so after chatting with friends and family, I decided to create one that provides game-changing comfort!"
Never sacrifice your comfort– experience the action in style! To pre-order SitBax Bleacher Seat, visit pr.go2.fund/sitbax.
About Shining Way Sourcing
Shining Way Sourcing is a North Carolina-based company consisting of entrepreneurs and business professionals with a combined 100+ years' experience in product development, sourcing, licensing, logistics and retail placement. Shining Way Sourcing is a one stop shop for inventors to go from a concept/invention to retail shelf. With domestic and international offices, we are a go to company for inventors to scale their ideas.
Matt Harris, Shining Way Sourcing, 704-313-9319, Matt@shiningwaysourcing.com
