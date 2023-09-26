Watch, Relax, Repeat: Shining Way Launches SitBax™ Bleacher Seat, Elevating Views & Comfort at Any Event

"I experienced a discomfort that I think a lot of parents can relate to. After a full work day, sitting at a computer, my upper neck and back hurt from sitting on high school bleachers at my son's soccer tournament." Tweet this

Never miss a beat or play with the full swivel feature. SitBax can turn easily to follow the action on the field or performance space. SitBax has an adjustable recline to suit multiple preferences. Easily adjust the chair from the back choosing from multiple positions. With the L-shaped folding arms, SitBax secures easily to bleachers for extra stability and support. The SitBax Bleacher Seat is fully collapsible for easy storage and portability. It includes padded backpack straps for a comfortable carry.

"I experienced a discomfort that I think a lot of parents can relate to. After a full work day, sitting at a computer, my upper neck and back hurt from sitting on high school bleachers at my son's soccer tournament," said Melissa Davis, inventor of SitBax Bleacher Seat. "I couldn't find a high back bleacher chair that provided what I needed, so after chatting with friends and family, I decided to create one that provides game-changing comfort!"

About Shining Way Sourcing

Shining Way Sourcing is a North Carolina-based company consisting of entrepreneurs and business professionals with a combined 100+ years' experience in product development, sourcing, licensing, logistics and retail placement. Shining Way Sourcing is a one stop shop for inventors to go from a concept/invention to retail shelf. With domestic and international offices, we are a go to company for inventors to scale their ideas.

