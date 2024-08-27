Watchfire and NFHS Forge Partnership to Promote Sportsmanship and Support High School Athletes and Officials Nationwide

Watchfire and NFSH have partnered to help curb abusive behavior, attract more officials, and make the high school game environment more positive and supportive.
DANVILLE, Ill., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watchfire, the official and exclusive scoreboard and videoboard manufacturer of the NFHS, supports the NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) in efforts to recruit and retain officials and promote safe and healthy participation in education-based athletics. Watchfire is expanding the reach of NFHS's campaigns, which promote good sportsmanship, the recruitment and retention of officials, and high school student-athlete participation and well-being. This effort kicks off a renewed multi-year sponsorship agreement between the two leaders in high school sports and arts.
According to the NFHS, bad behavior is a problem at high school athletic events around the nation. Unsportsmanlike conduct has been seen from spectators, players on the teams, and even coaches- despite their responsibility to set a positive tone at games and in practice.
NFHS launched the "Bench Bad Behavior" campaign to help curb abusive behavior and make the game environment more positive and supportive. Watchfire has made a commitment to include the campaign's public service announcements on video scoreboards that they install in high schools across the country.
"We are excited for this opportunity to share our resources in schools across the nation," said Mark Koski, NFHS Chief Marketing Officer. "The NFHS puts a lot of thought into creating resources to best serve young people and the adults involved in making education-based athletics and performing arts positive and accessible for all."
In addition to the PSAs, Watchfire has created animated graphics in partnership with the NFHS's #BecomeAnOffical campaign to recruit and retain high school officials. Watchfire will also make available resources that promote student well-being based on the NFHS's #WeSeeYou campaign, which encourages a culture of caring within school communities. These graphics are available to high schools with Watchfire video scoreboards and digital entrance signs.
"We believe that promoting good sportsmanship and the participation benefits for high school student-athletes and officials are critical issues," said Jeff Morgan, Watchfire Sports Director. "By including the NFHS content on our signs and videoboards, we can help spread these important messages to students, parents, and communities across the country."
About Watchfire
Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit our website at www.watchfiresigns.com.
