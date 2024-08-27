Watchfire and NFHS Forge Partnership to Promote Sportsmanship and Support High School Athletes and Officials Nationwide

"By including the NFHS content on our signs and videoboards, we can help spread these important messages to students, parents, and communities across the country." Jeff Morgan, Watchfire Sports Director Post this

NFHS launched the "Bench Bad Behavior" campaign to help curb abusive behavior and make the game environment more positive and supportive. Watchfire has made a commitment to include the campaign's public service announcements on video scoreboards that they install in high schools across the country.

"We are excited for this opportunity to share our resources in schools across the nation," said Mark Koski, NFHS Chief Marketing Officer. "The NFHS puts a lot of thought into creating resources to best serve young people and the adults involved in making education-based athletics and performing arts positive and accessible for all."

In addition to the PSAs, Watchfire has created animated graphics in partnership with the NFHS's #BecomeAnOffical campaign to recruit and retain high school officials. Watchfire will also make available resources that promote student well-being based on the NFHS's #WeSeeYou campaign, which encourages a culture of caring within school communities. These graphics are available to high schools with Watchfire video scoreboards and digital entrance signs.

"We believe that promoting good sportsmanship and the participation benefits for high school student-athletes and officials are critical issues," said Jeff Morgan, Watchfire Sports Director. "By including the NFHS content on our signs and videoboards, we can help spread these important messages to students, parents, and communities across the country."

For more information about this initiative, visit watchfiresigns.com/NFHS.

