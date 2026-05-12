Watchfire and WOW Unveil the EON Network: A Masterclass in Urban Storytelling and Digital Architecture

"Watchfire has consistently delivered. When we needed something that didn't exist yet, they built it." Scott Krantz, CEO of WOW Post this

Developed by WOW, the EON Network is a first-of-its-kind infrastructure project that turns traditional digital signage into a unified, city-scale storytelling medium. Phase 1 features over 60 high-resolution screens across 10 strategic locations surrounding SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome, and the Kia Forum.

To bring the concept to life, Watchfire utilized its new high-resolution 4mm outdoor display platform to meet the technical demands of synchronized, street-level storytelling at scale.

The project required precise coordination across multiple displays, ensuring seamless synchronization, visual consistency, and performance in one of the most complex and high-traffic environments in the country.

"This project reflects what we're focused on every day at Watchfire, pushing the boundaries of what's possible while staying grounded in the partnerships and service our customers rely on," said Steve Harriott, CEO of Watchfire. "WOW brought a bold vision to the table, and our team worked side by side with them to develop and deliver a solution that didn't exist before. That combination of innovation and collaboration is what drives our industry forward."

A New Era of Urban Communication

Unlike traditional independent billboards, the EON Network utilizes a patented synchronization concept. This allows messaging to move fluidly across multiple displays as a single, coordinated storytelling experience, creating a "digital corridor" for the millions of visitors expected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

With more than 500 major events annually in the Inglewood corridor and millions of visitors expected during upcoming global events, the need for a reliable, real-time communication infrastructure is critical. The EON Network meets that demand, serving as both a high-impact advertising platform and a real-time communication tool for traffic management, event messaging, and public safety.

"This is not just a billboard on a stick," said Scott Krantz, CEO of WOW. "It's architecture. It's storytelling. It's a completely new medium that allows multiple screens to work together as one."

WOW selected Watchfire based on a nearly decade-long relationship, with more than 23 large-format digital displays already deployed across Inglewood since 2017. "When I was evaluating partners, service and long-term support were non-negotiable," said Krantz. "Watchfire has consistently delivered. When we needed something that didn't exist yet, they built it. That's why we're here."

The EON Network is designed as a scalable platform, with a Phase 2 expansion already planned toward the LAX corridor and additional markets under consideration. As Los Angeles prepares to host a global audience over the next several years, the project underscores Watchfire's role at the forefront of digital display innovation, engineering the technology that enables new forms of communication at scale.

Watchfire will showcase the technology and innovation behind the EON Network at the upcoming InfoComm 2026 in Las Vegas in June, where attendees can visit the company's booth to experience the latest advancements in high-resolution digital display solutions firsthand.

About WOW

WOW is the premier architect of immersive out-of-home (OOH) experiences, redefining the intersection of high-end technology and urban design. Led by Scott Krantz, the firm transforms iconic cityscapes into curated canvases for high-fidelity, cinematic storytelling. As the dominant force in Inglewood's Sports & Entertainment District, WOW has curated a sophisticated portfolio of over 23 large-format "Spectaculars" since 2017, serving as a permanent fixture in the city's most high-traffic corridors. Its latest achievement, the patented EON Network, represents the pinnacle of digital infrastructure—a synchronized ecosystem that seamlessly blends elite brand messaging with vital, real-time civic utility. With a relentless commitment to architectural elegance and global-scale impact, WOW is expanding its unrivaled network toward the LAX corridor and major markets nationwide, setting a new gold standard for communicating with the modern, mobile audience.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 70,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit www.watchfire.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Christine Roe, Watchfire, 1 610.241.2170, [email protected], https://www.watchfire.com/

SOURCE Watchfire