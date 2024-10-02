Watchfire Announces Winners of 10th Annual LED Sign Awards

Klusty Sign Associates is a standout member of our extensive dealer partner network, which I believe is the best in the industry. David Warns, Watchfire's vice president of on-premise sales Post this

The Grand Prize award-winning sign at Garver Family Farm Market features an impressive 8mm digital display measuring 6'5" x 12'3". The Garver family, known for supplying fresh produce and products to the Middletown community since 1916, was constructing a new building for their Market Store and envisioned a sign that would complement the store's architecture and act as a welcoming beacon. Located adjacent to a busy highway, the family needed a large, eye-catching display to maximize visibility, letting new customers know their location while promoting their brand, events, and products.

The design process involved creating a large digital display that effectively showcased the market's diverse offerings. With generous local zoning regulations allowing for a sizable structure, the sign was thoughtfully crafted based on the client's banner logo. The sign includes a header cabinet made from .090 aluminum, illuminated from within, graphics printed on durable 3M substrate. Additionally, the Watchfire wireless plan and 4G modem enables the Garver team to manage display content easily and in real time from any location using Watchfire's Ignite OPx cloud-based software.

"Klusty Sign Associates is a standout member of our extensive dealer partner network, which I believe is the best in the industry," said David Warns, Watchfire's vice president of on-premise sales. "Their collaboration with the Garver Family has resulted in a remarkable digital display that not only boosts the market's visibility but also beautifully highlights its fresh offerings. This project is a perfect example of how innovative technology and skilled craftsmanship can come together to create a functional, eye-catching landmark that elevates both the business and customer experience."

