Watchfire Announces Winners of 11th Annual LED Sign Awards

The Grand Prize was awarded to Horst Signs for their stand-out installation at Kleinfelter's Auction in Myerstown, Pa. The project features a 6'5" x 8'3" double-faced, 10mm Watchfire LED display mounted beneath a fully dimensional 3D gavel that is custom-sculpted and hand-finished with a realistic wood grain effect. A custom post designed to simulate a gavel handle completes the structure, creating a design that is both modern and rooted in auction tradition.

"Our goal with this project was to create a sign that not only made a bold visual statement but also captured the essence of their business," said Nathan Martin, Sign Sales Consultant at Horst Signs. "Instead of a static logo panel, we collaborated with the Kleinfelter's team to maximize the digital display area, giving them full flexibility to change messaging, promote events in real time, and display their logo as often as desired. The result is a sign that is both functional and memorable, and perfectly suited to Kleinfelter's Auction."

The sign's impact on the business was immediate. "We have been thrilled with the response we have received from the community and customers," said Erin Horst, owner and vice president of Kleinfelter's Auction. "This sign has put our company and services on the map. There is nothing like our gavel anywhere, and people notice it every week. The walk-in traffic of new customers has greatly increased with the placement of this digital sign."

"Every year, we're inspired by the creativity and craftsmanship of our dealer partners, and Horst Signs exemplifies that spirit perfectly," said Dave Warns, vice president of on premise at Watchfire. "Their Kleinfelter's Auction project demonstrates how great design and LED technology can come together to tell a story, elevate a brand, and drive real business results. Congratulations to all of this year's winners."

The annual program honors on premise installations completed between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025, recognizing projects that stand out for their design quality, legibility, and advertising effectiveness.

To see a complete list of winners, visit: https://www.watchfire.com/signawards.

