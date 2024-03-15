Watchfire Appoints Seasoned Manufacturing Leader as Chief Operating Officer

"His proven track record aligns perfectly with the demands of Watchfire's diverse and expanding operations." Steve Harriott, president and CEO of Watchfire. Post this

Steve Harriott, the President and CEO of Watchfire, expressed his delight in welcoming Mark to the executive team. "Mark comes with extensive operations and business experience covering a range of manufacturing environments, including highly industrial and sophisticated electronics assembly. His proven track record aligns perfectly with the demands of Watchfire's diverse and expanding operations. I am confident that Mark will play a pivotal role in continuing to drive operational excellence and supporting our aggressive growth trajectory."

In this role, Mark will oversee all aspects of manufacturing operations, supply chain management, and process optimization, ensuring seamless integration of strategic objectives with day-to-day activities so Watchfire continues to maintain its reputation of delivering high-quality products and exceptional after-sales support. With the total LED display market expected to experience a CAGR of 21% between 2023 and 2027, he also will be responsible for establishing strategic processes and developing capabilities that support Watchfire's growth in emerging markets.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic, energetic team that is known for delivering with excellence," said Oggero. "The excitement and belief in what Watchfire is doing is palpable when you talk with team members, and that is a true reflection of Steve's passion and inspiring leadership. I am eager to work alongside Steve and this incredibly talented executive team to apply my expertise and contribute to the continued growth and success of Watchfire."

Mark earned his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Iowa State University. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to https://www.watchfiresigns.com.

Deb Gorgen, Watchfire, 1 610-241-2170, [email protected], www.watchfiresigns.com

