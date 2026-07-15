Watchfire Brings AI-Powered Content Creation Directly to Digital Signage With New Ignite Content Generator

Purpose-built for LED displays, the new patent-pending Ignite OPx feature helps users create high-quality, display-ready images in seconds.

DANVILLE, Ill., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watchfire, a leading manufacturer of LED signs, digital billboards, and digital signage solutions, has announced the launch of a new patent-pending, AI-powered content feature built directly into its Ignite OPx platform.

The Ignite content generator is the first of its kind and is designed specifically for digital signage, enabling users to create custom images using text-to-image instructions inside the Ignite OPx environment. By transforming simple text prompts into high-quality visuals optimized for LED displays, the feature helps organizations keep their content fresh, relevant, and engaging.

Unlike generic AI image platforms, the Ignite content generator creates images that are optimized for LED displays. Content is generated directly in the Ignite OPx editor and satisfies unique requirements for outdoor digital signage, including resolution, viewing distance, readability, and content optimization, helping even the most inexperienced users enhance custom messages for their outdoor digital displays.

"Content creation remains one of the biggest challenges for digital signage users," said Carol Wade, senior director of marketing at Watchfire. "We developed a tool that removes barriers and helps our customers create high-quality content quickly and easily. What makes this different is that it was designed specifically for digital signage. The images generated are optimized for how LED displays are actually viewed and used in the real world."

The new feature is integrated directly into Ignite OPx's custom content editor, allowing users to generate original images from simple text prompts without switching between multiple software platforms. Users can also refine and enhance generated images to achieve the desired look and feel for their messaging.

Watchfire previewed the technology with dealer partners during ISA International Sign Expo earlier this year, where the response was overwhelmingly positive.

"Many generative AI tools available today were developed for general graphic design applications," said Wade. "Our dealers immediately recognized the difference. They appreciated that the technology understands the context of digital signage and creates content that performs beautifully on LED displays."

The Ignite content generator is available as an optional subscription within Ignite OPx. New users can take advantage of a 30-day free trial. Following the trial period, subscriptions start at $9.99 per month and include monthly image-generation credits, with additional credits available for purchase as needed.

The launch and patent registration reflect Watchfire's ongoing investment in Ignite OPx, the company's proprietary content management platform used by tens of thousands of digital signage operators across North America. Recent enhancements have included expanded content libraries, franchise content deployment tools, image optimization capabilities, and multi-size content management features designed to help customers maximize the effectiveness of their digital signage programs.

For more information about Ignite Content Generator and Ignite OPx, visit www.watchfire.com.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 70,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit www.watchfire.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Christine Roe, Watchfire, 1 610.241.2170, [email protected], https://www.watchfire.com/

SOURCE Watchfire