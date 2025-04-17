Watchfire Brings the Factory to the Show Floor at ISA International Sign Expo 2025

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and this new booth brings our process and passion to life." Carol Wade, senior director of marketing, Watchfire Post this

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and this new booth brings our process and passion to life," said Carol Wade, senior director of marketing at Watchfire and a former member of the ISA Tradeshow Advisory Board. "It's not just a display—it's an invitation to understand the quality behind every sign we make."

Open Invitation: Morning Mixer in the ISA Hub

Watchfire is also sponsoring a Morning Mixer with coffee and pastries on Thursday, April 24, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the ISA Hub. This open-to-all event is designed to connect attendees with leaders from ISA's affiliated sign associations. It's a relaxed, welcoming opportunity to learn more about the local and regional organizations that provide safety training, legislative advocacy, engineering support, and other resources—especially valuable for smaller shops or those new to the industry.

"These affiliated groups can have a huge impact, particularly for small sign shops," added Wade. "If you're just getting started or haven't tapped into what they offer, this mixer is the perfect chance to ask questions and make connections."

As a longtime member of the ISA, Watchfire is proud to support the growth of the sign, graphics, and visual communications industry through innovation, education, and advocacy. To learn more or schedule a meeting at the booth, please visit www.watchfire.com.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 70,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit our website at www.watchfire.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

