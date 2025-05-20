Watchfire Expands Booth at InfoComm 2025 to Showcase New Indoor LED Innovations

"Watchfire is bringing a larger booth and even more exciting offerings—new product updates, innovative enhancements, and creative solutions that truly reflect our commitment to advancing the value of indoor pro AV LED applications." -- Kyle Dines, Vice President of Sports, Indoor/Outdoor Advertising Post this

"We are excited to return to InfoComm 2025 after a fantastic debut last year. Watchfire is bringing a larger booth and even more exciting offerings—new product updates, innovative enhancements, and creative solutions that truly reflect our commitment to advancing the value of indoor pro AV LED applications," said Kyle Dines, vice president of sports, indoor, and outdoor advertising. "There's an energy behind our efforts, and we cannot wait to connect with everyone in person."

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Watchfire's upgraded X-Series and enhanced S-Series LED displays, engineered for superior performance and a more compact design.

The X-Series features ultra-fine pixel pitches as small as 0.9mm, innovative Flip Chip COB technology, and an APX tile option that provides higher resolutions with fewer pixels, enhancing efficiency and reliability. Panel options are up to 48% thinner and have 66% reduced power consumption.

The S-Series delivers increased standard and high brightness levels, with pitches ranging from 1.9mm to 5.9mm, along with a new cable-free, board-to-board connector system facilitating quick, hassle-free installation and improved service functionality.

"Recognized as a leading name in outdoor digital signage—and trusted by more billboard operators across the U.S.—we're bringing that same standard of excellence indoors," added Dines. "Our expertise, proven across sports and national brand applications, now powers a new generation of high-performance indoor LED solutions."

To learn more, please visit www.watchfire.com.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 70,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit www.watchfire.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Deb Gorgen, Watchfire, 1 610.241.2170, [email protected], www.watchfire.com

SOURCE Watchfire